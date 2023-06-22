iOS 17 beta 2 adds AirDrop's big upgrade with NameDrop and more

Apple announced iOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 opening keynote on June 5 and one of the most impressive demonstrations revolved around NameDrop, a new addition to the AirDrop feature on iPhone. The feature was missing from the first developer beta, but it's now made its debut with the release of iOS 17 beta 2.

Apple's iOS 17 beta 2 release arrived more than two weeks after the first and it's brought with it some notable improvements. But at the very top of the list is perhaps one that will make it easier than ever to share your phone number with other people.

NameDrop makes the whole thing largely automatic, and all you have to do is place your iPhone near someone else's — and it'll even work with the Apple Watch, too.

Sharing your contact details has gotten easier in recent years but it often still boils down to reading out your phone number and hoping that someone else enters it into their own iPhone correctly. The alternative is to take their iPhone and enter it yourself — privacy be damned.

NameDrop changes all of that, and it's likely to be very popular among iPhone users later this year.

The NameDrop animation in iOS 17 is absolutely incredible. Apple software design is unparalleled! 🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/YpdGUXcGIMJune 22, 2023 See more

NameDrop isn't the only addition here, either. AirDrop now offers up a suggestion when you're trying to send something to another device, saying that you can "try holding the top of this iPhone near another iPhone" to get the ball rolling.

That could help with those times when AirDrop doesn't recognize that a device is nearby, but it's unlikely to work with Macs due to the lack of a U1 chip.

Apple will of course release iOS 17 to the public in September, assuming past schedules are any indication. That'll also be when the company announces its best iPhones to date in the form of the iPhone 15 lineup, too.