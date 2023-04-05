iOS 17 could force millions of iPhone owners to upgrade

If Apple follows its usual release cadence we can expect it to unveil iOS 17 at its WWDC23 event on June 5, 2023. But a new report claims that Apple is getting ready to drop support for some big hardware at that time.

That report believes that Apple's iOS 17 won't support the iPhone that started the current design language, the iPhone X. It also won't support the phone that a lot of people still cling to in the shape of the iPhone 8 as well.

It isn't just the iPhone, either. Plenty of iPads are also thought to be getting cut loose with the 2023 software updates.

But a secondary, contradictory report has added confusion by saying that Apple will retain support for at least some of these devices.

The original report, which comes via a Twitter leaker (opens in new tab) with a track record, also claims that the first-gen 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPads will also be left without iPadOS 17 support. The report was first spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab) and also claims that the fifth-gen iPad will not get a big new software update this year.

While this doesn't necessarily mean that owners of those devices will have to immediately rush out and buy the best iPhone or iPad they can find, it does mean that they'll need to upgrade to something a little newer if they want to be able to enjoy whatever new features Apple unveils at WWDC23.

We've already been told to expect some quality-of-life improvements from iOS 17 in particular, which could make missing out on iOS 17 particularly upsetting.

Maybe, maybe not

However, a more recent report from another anonymous leaker posting to the MacRumors (opens in new tab) forums claims that the same iPhones that were supported by iOS 16 will continue to be supported this time around as well. That would mean that the iPhone X and iPhone 8 will still get iOS 17 come September time.

The leaker didn't specifically say that the iPadOS 17 update would support all existing devices, but they did add that devices running A11 chips will be good to go.

It's also worth noting that this second leaker is the same person who confirmed the existence of the Dynamic Island before the iPhone 14 Pro was announced.

With this all said, it's now unclear exactly which devices will get which software updates.

If you're using something newer than an iPhone X you can be pretty sure you'll get iOS 17 either way.