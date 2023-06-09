iOS 17 wants to kill off the dick pic
iOS 17 is adding a new privacy feature.
Apple is getting ready to release the iOS 17 update later this year after announcing it during the WWDC 2023 event on June 5. And when iOS 17 does arrive we can look forward to a slew of new features — with one aimed at helping people avoid unwanted nude photos and videos.
The feature is an expansion of the Communication Safety feature that is designed to protect children, with adults now included for the first time. The result? Unwanted nude photos and videos will be hidden.
Apple says that it won't ever have access to the photos or videos themselves however, with all of the processing and recognition being done on-device to help maintain privacy.
Safety first
Apple confirmed the new feature in a press release diving more deeply into the iOS 17 features than the WWDC opening keynote was able to. In that press release, Apple confirmed that the new feature "helps adult users avoid seeing unwanted nude images and videos." It continues, saying that "as with Communication Safety, all image and video processing for Sensitive Content Warning occurs on-device, so Apple does not get access to the content."
When a photo or video of this nature is received users will be able to choose whether they want to see it or not, while there will also be a button that will direct people to "ways to get help" should they want it.
All of this and more will be part of the iOS 17 update that will arrive this fall, likely in September alongside the iPhone 15 lineup. That will make September a busy month with new Apple Watches also likely to be announced alongside the release of watchOS 10 as well as new iPad, Mac, and Apple TV software updates.
