WWDC 2023 schedule revealed

WWDC 2023 is just around the corner, and the world of Apple fanatics is going mad to see what could be revealed during the event. Of course, until now, we've not had much of a real idea of what will happen during the event, what it will look like, and what might appear.

Paul Hudson on Mastodon, however, has now revealed some of what the schedule for the show will look like, with a small picture of what he's been sent by Apple itself ahead of the event.

Who, what and where

(Image credit: Paul Hudson)

As always, the event will start with a morning keynote at Apple Park on Monday, June 5. This will start at 10 am, and there will then be more shows and events throughout the day. That includes the Platforms State of the Union, in which Apple will give more details about announcements made during the show.

The schedule also details more about some of the other parts of the events, such as the meet the teams event at 3:00 pm. The final event on the schedule is one that attendees have to register for; a tour of Apple Park's main building called 'Tour: Inside the Ring.' Hudson notes that there will then be a "Special Evening Activity "you won't want to miss.""

There should be some great stuff announced at this year's WWDC – of course, it is always more Mac-based, so we're expecting to see more news about new MacBooks than the iPhone 15 (that event tends to be in September). Current speculation around reveals is of the new M3 chips, a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and new versions and updates to MacOS. There are also hints that iOS 17 could make an appearance. And there's also a chance at a "One more thing..."announcement, Apple's Virtual Reality headset.

Last year, WWDC saw the announcement of the then completely redesigned MacBook Air and the new M2 chips, so this year could be similar with new chips and new laptops.