It's not just you, YouTube is crashing on the iPhone right now

If you're having issues using YouTube on your iPhone right now, you are definitely not alone.

This afternoon, a number of iPhone users reported having problems with the YouTube app on iOS. Those who are affected by the problem are finding that, within a minute of opening the YouTube app, it will close and crash. Restarting the app, or even swiping up to close it completely and starting over, does not appear to fix the issue.

YouTube is aware of and has acknowledged the issue. On Twitter, the company said "hi, we're aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes we're so sorry about this & have begun working on a fix! updates soon."

The company did not specify exactly how soon "soon" means.

You're not safe on the Apple TV either

If you're thinking you'll just avoid the iPhone app and watch YouTube on your television you might not be safe either. According to a report by 9to5Google, users on Apple TV have been experiencing similar problems that are currently plaguing iPhone users.

Even YouTube Music may be affected with the report mentioning that "there are also reports of the Apple TV client, as well as YouTube Music, crashing in a similar manner."

The one thing you can do while the company is working to fix the issue is to watch YouTube through the browser. That is still working just fine on iOS, so fire up Safari and enjoy watching funny cat videos the old way.

In the same vein, there have not been reports of users having an issue watching YouTube on the iPad or Mac, whether that be through the iPad app or a browser on the Mac. So, you still have plenty of avenues to watch the popular video service in the meantime.

This is a developing story and we will update as soon as we hear more information...