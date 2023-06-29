Reddit destroyed its most popular app, here's how you can have the last laugh

If you're already mourning the loss of Apollo, one of Reddit's great third-party apps, you've now got a way to say your thanks.

Apollo's developer, Christian Selig, has pushed out an update that will let you decline an automatic refund when the app is removed from the App Store on July 1.

What this means, is that if you've bought a recent subscription to Apollo Plus, the payment will not go back to you, and Selig won't have to incur fees to reimburse you. It's almost like a donation to him for his efforts over the last few years.

This way, Selig won't need to reach into his own pocket to pay for refunds to those who want them, and it'll help him. With Reddit still hell-bent on alienating its users and third-party developers, Selig may want to use his talents elsewhere.

Beginning of the end

I just released a really important Apollo update.This version adds the ability for users with remaining subscription time left to decline an automatic refund. Devs pay refunds out of pocket, and this will be about $250K, so I thank you for any consideration there. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cxPj1eFZWmJune 28, 2023 See more

When we spoke to Selig on The iMore Show, he rightly said that this is a situation that could have been easily avoided by Reddit and its CEO, Steve Huffman, but it seems like the platform is on the path of no return.

Many subreddits are still on a blackout, being inaccessible to many, and Google has had to roll out a change in its search results for these unavailable pages still showing.

It's unfortunate that Huffman thinks the Twitter 2.0 model touted by Elon Musk is the way to go, and now Reddit is seeing the consequences of this. But it shouldn't mean that developers like Selig should be sidelined.

This is where all of us can do our part to help him and others who have been impacted by these bizarre changes, and even if you haven't used Apollo in recent months, give it a try before it's unavailable forever on July 1.

But what do you think about this situation? Be sure to let us know in the iMore forums if you've been a heavy Apollo user over the years.