Still want that Fujifilm X100VI look on iPhone? Leica just released a brand-new app you need to try
Leica boss.
Are you sick of waiting for your Fujifilm X100VI preorder? With endless wait times and demand that far outweighs supply, Fuji’s latest fixed-lens digital camera is one of the hottest pieces of tech right now — but this new app from camera experts Leica might tide you over until your new camera arrives.
The reason for the X100 series' success and the hype around the latest X100VI model is Fujifilm’s knowledge that allows the company to create some of the best on-device filters out there. This means you can snap a photo on your camera with a “film simulation” already applied and export it as JPEG — the perfect point-and-shoot.
These “film simulations” allow you to recreate photos from different eras, perfect if you love the look of film without wanting to spend lots of money on film rolls or without the knowledge to capture shots correctly in the format. Enter Leica, one of the world’s most famous camera brands offering cameras well into the multiple thousands of dollars. The company has launched a new app for Apple's best iPhones called Leica Lux, which lets you replicate high-end color profiles directly from your smartphone.
Leica Lux
For free, you get access to five Leica Looks (the company’s answer to Fuji’s film simulations), but if you want the full shebang Leica Lux will cost you $6.99/month or $69.99 a year. The app lets you take photos using the fantastic cameras found on the iPhone 15 Pro, for example, but gives it that added style that makes your photos look far more professional and authentic.
I haven’t had the chance to test Leica Lux yet, but considering how much I love my X100VI having an option that gets anywhere near the style of the Fuji on my iPhone would be a welcome addition to my Home Screen.
While Leica has a big brand name and years of experience that adds huge excitement to an app launch, there are other ways to get the film look on your iPhone so that you can party like it’s 1999 all over again.
