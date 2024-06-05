This could be the first app store with a solution to Apple's hated Core Technology Fee — Find out why 20,000 people are waiting for this iPhone app to launch

One of Android's most popular third-party app stores is finally coming to iOS in the EU, except it’s only for games, and it even comes with a new pricing structure to offset Apple’s Core Technology Fee . It could be a real game-changer.

A report from The Verge shared details of the new iPhone Aptoide app , a version of Android’s popular app marketplace, except the iOS version is focused exclusively on games. Over 20,000 people are currently on the signup list, waiting as it releases into a closed access period on June 6. The team behind the app is putting out 500 to 1,000 codes every day to make sure enough people to thoroughly test the app. It will then launch into a wider market in the future.

What makes this app store special?

Initially, Aptoide will start with just seven games, including Solitaire, and Mahjong, though “over 100” iOS developers have reportedly logged interest in using Aptoide when it launches. This means that games and gaming apps that have been rejected from the App Store previously could find a home here. It could give room for more independent developers who can’t commit to the rigorous process of getting an app ready for the wider market of the official App Store.

Though the idea of playing new games not previously allowed on the App Store is interesting, it might not be the most exciting part of this launch. There are two extra ideas here that could shape how easy it is for future third-party marketplaces to come to iPhone. The first is that this is the only third-party marketplace so far with support for Apple’s IAP solution. This means games on Aptoide can offer in-app purchases. This ties into the second part, which is a new structure for the Core Technology Fee. Instead of charging developers for every annual installation of the third-party app store, Apple will instead take a cut of in-app purchases. Where previously, a developer could be seriously damaged by releasing a free game that makes it big, this would only charge developers a cut of the money they are making. Aptoide is a big step that could leave room for even more launches in the future.

