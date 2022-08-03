Twitter Spaces is getting an overhaul

If you've been using Twitter Spaces, the social media's clone of Clubhouse, it looks like you could be getting a new experience soon.

Twitter Spaces is the company's audio chat room product which allows users to host a Space live, interact with guest speakers, and have either anyone or select users attend. Spaces are also able to be recorded and made available to users who were unable to attend the live recording.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the company is working on revamping the Twitter Spaces, a report that Twitter has confirmed. According to the company, it is "working a new experiment for the Twitter Spaces tab in its app but declined to discuss the specifics of that change."

What will the new Twitter Spaces look like?

In addition to the company confirming that it is working on an experiment that will be rolling out a new Twitter Spaces experience to some users, images have leaked as to what the new Spaces might look like.

The images suggest that Twitter will do more to group Spaces by subject matter like Music. It may also begin offering users what it calls "You Daily Digest," which will likely be a collection of Spaces from users you follow or want to listen to.

New Twitter Spaces design leaks (Image credit: TechCrunch)

While Twitter did not say the images were fake, they did say that they are "inaccurate and outdated" and only represent "an initial version” of the new version of Spaces.

The company says that it will make an official announcement for the update in the future but did not specify exactly when users can expect it.

Twitter has been undergoing some turmoil as of late. The company is charging forward with a lawsuit against Elon Musk who is attempting to back out of an agreement to purchase the company for $44 billion. That trial is set to take place in October.