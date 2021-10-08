All the attention may be on Apple's latest tablet, the iPad mini 6, but fans of larger tablets have reason to tune in today as Apple's 2020 iPad Air is available at a record low price — less than the new iPad mini, even.

As a part of Amazon's Epic Daily Deals sale, the 4th-gen iPad Air is seeing a huge price cut of $110. That drops it down to just $489 for the 64GB which is a new record-low price for it. The 256GB model is also discounted by the same amount.

iPad Air The latest iPad Air takes on a lot of the features that makes the iPad Pro great and packs them into a more affordable form factor, especially with this $110 discount. All colors are discounted. $489 at Amazon

In 2020, Apple totally redesigned the iPad Air with the 4th-gen model taking industrial design cues from the iPad Pro line with flat edges and an edge-to-edge display with rounded corners. Thanks to the redesign, the display size has also been upped from 10.5 inches to 10.9 inches.

There's support for the second-gen Apple Pencil, too, as well as the iPad Magic Keyboard. The iPad Air 4 has also ditched the home button as part of the redesign. Instead of Face ID, the 2020 iPad Air features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the sleep/wake button.

Our iPad Air review praised the new design and high-end features that have made their way to the Air line, as well as the balance of features and affordable price (compared to the iPad Pro). Out pals at Android Central even love it.

Since the new iPad Air was only announced last year and there has been virtually nothing in the rumor mill about it being refreshed this fall, it looks a safe buy at this stage in its lifecycle — especially at today's all-time low price. The money you save could be put to good use with an Apple Pencil, also on sale.

