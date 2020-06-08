Roll-of-the-dice accurate Mac Otakara dropped some rumor bombs this week about a new 4th generation iPad Air. When you combine them with previous rumors from supply chain exfiltrator extraordinaire, Kuo Ming-Chi, and the sometimes lucid LOvetodream Twitter account over the last couple of months, it provides a compelling vision for what that iPad Air 4 might be. That, or a tantalizing fantasy. iPad Air 4: Design The original iPad Air, released in October of 2013, took the slimmed-down design of the iPad mini and stretched it out around the classic 9.7-inch iPad display. All for the classic iPad price of $499. The second iPad Air, released in October of 2014, laminated that display to get rid of the air gap, thinned it out even more, and added a Touch ID fingerprint identity sensor to the Home button. All still at $499. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Then.. well, then nothing. The iPad Air line up took a break. Took a pause. Took… a holiday while Apple focused on the iPad Pro. Including a 9.7-inch version, introduced in March of 2016, that was for all intents and purposes, the iPad Air Pro. Just for a hundred bucks more at $599. In June of 2017, Apple took that 9.7-inch iPad Pro to 10.5-inches to better fit the Smart Keyboard, and in October of 2018, gave it an all-new, all retro-future redesign with an 11-inch screen that finally blew out the top and bottom bezels, and the Home button and Touch ID as well. Replacing them with Face ID and a facial geometry identity scanner. But then… then.. in March of last year, the iPad Air made a surprise comeback. Basically taking the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and some very Pro parts, specifically the ones that allowed for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil support, and reclaimed them for the $499 price point. No four-speaker system, no pro-level camera system, no ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, no X-class processor, but Apple had evolved the current Pros enough that they were willing and able to push the old Pro technology down to the Air and fit them into the Air's budget. Because that's how Apple rolls. They use the higher prices and profits of the Pro line to develop new technologies and then, as those technologies are scaled up and paid down, Apple scales them out and pushes them down through the stack, to the entry-level when they can, and to the mid-range when they have one. So, putting the rumors in context, now that the modern iPad Pro design has been out for over a year and a half, and likely will have been out for two years, maybe more, by the time any of this pans out, Apple could well be ready to push that design down to the Air. Even if only in 2-speaker form. iPad Air 4: Display

The rumors surrounding the display are even more interesting. The way Apple pushes technologies down is partially due to how costs reduce over time and partially due to how differentiation shifts to new technologies introduced on top. The 2019 iPad Air 3 could reclaim the casing of the 2017 iPad Pro because the 2018 iPad Pro has gotten a new casing. When and where costs aren't significantly reduced or new differentiation introduced, Apple can still push some aspects of previously premium features down to the mid-range or entry-level. Just not all. The 2019 iPad Air 3 got the 10.5-inch display of the 2017 iPad Pro but it didn't get ProMotion. The 2019 entry-level iPad got a 10.2-inch display but still didn't even get it laminated. So, if you'd asked me before, I would have guessed that if the next iPad Air was getting the iPad Pro redesign, the Pro would get something like mini LED to keep its premium edge. But, the rumor is the Air — along with basically everything else in Apple's non-entry-level lineup — will be going mini LED as well. Mini LED is a technology that takes the traditional backlights used for LCD and replaces them with pixel-level backlights for better local dimming. Basically, it's a way to try and get some of the deeper blacks and higher contrasts of OLED, but without all the drawbacks that come with OLED. If the rumor is accurate, it sounds like Apple sees mini LED less as a premium differentiator and more as a brand differentiator. Something that doesn't make the iPad Pro better but something that makes Apple products better. Like in-plane switching, or IPS, which quickly spread across most of Apple's displays years ago, or DCI-P3 wide-gamut color or TrueTone ambient white balancing, which are on all but a few entry-level products now. Even if the peak brightness ends up being better on the next Pros than the next Air, if this rumor proves true, they'll still be premium looking displays. Where Apple might then keep some level of differentiation is the display size. If the iPad Air simply inherits the smaller iPad Pro design, that display size would be 11-inches. Which is exactly what some of the rumors say. But, other rumors hint that it could be 10.8-inches instead. If that's not an updated entry-level or a whole other iPad instead, it could mean Apple is going to do here exactly what they did with the 2019 iPad nothing — keep the display just a little bit smaller to keep the price tag just a little bit lower. iPad Air 4: USB-C