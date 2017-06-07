Apple announced the next generation of iPad Pro at WWDC 2017. Here's everything you need to know!

The next generation of iPad Pro is here: Apple's pro iPad line was unified and improved during WWDC's Monday keynote, bringing a new size (10.5), better screens, more storage, a speeder chip, RAM improvements, new camera specs, and so much more. Here's everything you need to know.

What's happened with the iPad Pro line?

As of Monday, the iPad Pro line now consists of two models: The 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 9.7-inch iPad Pro has been retired, leaving that screen size for the base-model iPad to occupy.

In addition, both models are now identical in terms of specs: They have the same screen, same internals, and same speakers. The only difference? Which screen size you prefer.

What are their specs, exactly?

Both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models now feature the following:

Display: DISPLAY 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch Retina display 600-nit brightness Anti-reflective coating ProMotion refresh technology (120Hz) True Tone Wide Color (P3) Full-screen virtual keyboard

Chips: CHIPS & STORAGE A10X system-on-a-chip M10 integrated motion co-processor 64GB - 512GB SSD storage 4GB RAM USB-C connection speeds

Cameras: CAMERAS 12MP, f/1.8 iSight rear camera with OIS 7MP, f/2.2 FaceTime HD front-facing camera

Battery: BATTERY 10-hour battery life ProMotion smart refresh adjustment (to save battery life) USB-C fast-charge support (optional; not included in box)



How does this differ from the base-model iPad and iPad mini?

You can check out a full spec comparison below, but essentially: The Pro-level iPads are much faster and have more RAM, have superior screens, offer Apple Pencil and Smart Connector support, a faster Touch ID sensor, and better cameras.

Device iPad mini (7.9) iPad (9.7) iPad Pro (10.5) iPad Pro (12.9) Colors Silver/Gold/Space Silver/Gold/Space Silver/Gold/Rose/Space Silver/Gold/Space Size 8"x5.3" 9.4x6.6" 9.8"x6.8" 12"x8.68" Capacity 128GB 32/128GB 64/256/512GB 64/256/512GB Weight 0.65/0.67*lbs 1.03/1.05*lbs 1.03/1.05*lbs 1.49/1.53*lbs Depth 0.24" 0.29" 0.24" 0.27" Battery 19.1-watt, 9*-10 hrs 32.4-watt, 9*-10 hrs 30.4‐watt, 9*-10 hrs 41‐watt, 9*-10 hrs Cellular* LTE LTE LTE Advanced LTE Advanced Display Retina (2048x1536, 326ppi) Retina (2048x1536, 264ppi) Retina (2224x1668, 264ppi) Retina (2732x2048, 264ppi) Laminated? Yes No Yes Yes Brightness 450 nits 511 nits 600 nits 600 nits Refresh Rate 60Hz 60Hz 120Hz (ProMotion) 120Hz (ProMotion) True Tone No No Yes Yes Wide Color (P3) No No Yes Yes Apple Pencil No No Yes Yes Smart Connector No No Yes Yes Bluetooth 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 Speakers Stereo Stereo 4-Speaker 4-Speaker Touch ID 1st-gen 1st-gen 2nd-gen 2nd-gen Taptic Engine No No No No Chip A8 A9 A10X A10X Motion M8 M9 M10 M10 RAM 2GB 2GB 4GB 4GB Rear Camera 8MP f/2.4 8MP f/2.4 12MP f/1.8, P3 color 12MP f/1.8, P3 color Video (Rear) 1080p (30fps) 1080p (30fps) 4K (30fps) 4K (30fps) Front Camera 1.2MP f/2.2 1.2MP f/2.2 7MP f/2.2 7MP f/2.2 Video (Front) 720p (30fps) 720p (30fps) 1080p (30fps) 1080p (30fps)

*Only pertains to the cellular model.

When can I get a new iPad Pro?

They're currently available on Apple's online store, and will ship in mid-June.

See at Apple

Are they going to run iOS 11?

Not when they ship! iOS 11 will come to the new iPad Pro line, but it's not due until later this Fall. You can get a sneak peek of the features coming to the new iPads Pro in iOS 11 below, however.

What's changed with the iPad Pro screen technology?

On both iPad Pros, the display is brighter and much speedier: The Retina screen features Wide Color (P3), True Tone technology, and is easier to see than ever before, with an improved 600-nits brightness. It also features Apple's new ProMotion adaptive refresh technology. Essentially, your iPad can now refresh its screen at up to 120Hz: This allows interactions to be faster than ever before, including with the Apple Pencil, which has reduced its latency from 49 miliseconds to just 20 miliseconds.

But ProMotion is also smart: It works with iOS to intelligently detect when a user needs that 120Hz refresh rate — as with drawing and high-framerate games — and when it can lower the refresh rate to save battery life and keep your iPad rocking as long as possible.

What about the dimensions of the screens itself?

The 9.7-inch iPad Pro is no more: In its place is the new, wider and taller 10.5-inch iPad Pro. (The 12.9-inch iPad Pro model hasn't changed its dimensions, as it launched with a thinner bezel than its 9.7-inch cousin.)

The 10.5-inch model is slightly bigger and taller than its 9.7-inch predecessor, offering room for a full-sized virtual keyboard and more controls in apps.

What does each iPad look like in Split View?

When using iOS's multitasking features, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro uses the Compact size class when going into Split View: This means that after you set two apps into Split View, those apps will display iPhone-style UI when set side by side in a 50-50 split, and one iPad, one iPhone-style when in a 25-75 or 75-25 split.

The reason for this is simple: The 10.5-inch iPad Pro isn't wide enough in landscape mode to fit two Regular-sized apps without their UI overlapping. Apple would need an extra 15% or more of width to make the apps scale effectively, which would make for a mighty strange iPad indeed.

In contrast, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses the Regular size class when going into Split View: This means that after you set two apps into Split View, those apps will display iPad-style UI when set side by side in a 50-50, 25-75 or 75-25 split.

Both iPads have 4GB of RAM, allowing them to pull up a maximum of two Split View apps, one Slide Over app, and a Picture-in-Picture video all on the same screen and in focus (all are useable at the same time).

What's going on with the Home Button? Did we get a Taptic Engine?

Unfortunately not. Taptic Engines are challenging little bits of technology to produce, especially in devices with larger screens — it's why we don't have 3D Touch on the iPad Pro yet, either. But there is one bit of good news: Both iPad Pro models now have the second-generation Touch ID sensor, which is faster and more responsive at unlocking and authenticating.

Tell me more about the A10X processor and graphics?

The new iPad Pros are rocking Apple's A10X chip, which has six cores inside: three high-performance cores, and three high-efficiency cores. The results, Apple claims, are up to 30% faster CPU and 40% faster graphics performance. You'll notice that all around, whether you're surfing the web, playing a game, drawing, dragging and dropping, or just about anything else on your iPad.

What about the camera?

The new iPad Pros will be sporting improved sensors for both the rear-facing and front-facing cameras: They're now identical to those found in the iPhone 7.

The rear iSight camera can now shoot at up to 12 megapixels and capture 4K video footage at 30FPS at a f/1.8 aperture, while the front-facing FaceTime HD camera has been upgraded to a 7 megapixel sensor and integrated Retina Flash. (Apple bragged that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro had the biggest Retina Flash out there, but good luck taking taking non-photo bototh selfies with that monster.)

Will my old iPad and iPad Pro cases fit on the new iPad Pros?

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro cases should, by all rights and means, fit without too much trouble — though you may run into an issue with tightly-fitting cases due to the more pronounced camera bump. When it comes to the 10.5-inch, however, your 9.7-inch cases are out of luck: The increased length of the device means that many — if not all — cases won't snap in properly.

What accessories are available for the new iPad Pro line?

The first-generation Apple Pencil is available, of course, as is a new and improved Smart Keyboard cover; there are also Pencil cases and a new leather case option.

But there's no new Apple Pencil, right?

Nope! The original Apple Pencil benefits from the improved display on the iPad Pro; no new drawing tool is necessary.

What color options are available on the new iPad Pros?

As with Apple's other iPad models, you'll be able to pick up an iPad Pro in Silver, Space Grey, or Gold in either the 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch sizes. Sadly, Rose Gold is limited to the 10.5-inch size — there's no 12.9-inch iPad Pro rose gold love.

How much will it cost?

Here's the pricing for the new iPad Pro line:

10.5-inch iPad Pro:

$649 for 64GB Wi-Fi

$779 for 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

$749 for 256GB Wi-Fi

$879 for 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

$949 for 512GB Wi-Fi

$1079 for 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

12.9-inch iPad Pro:

$799 for 64GB Wi-Fi

$929 for 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

$899 for the 256GB Wi-Fi

$1029 for 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

$1099 for 512GB Wi-Fi

$1229 for 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

Want more on the new iPad Pros?

Let us know in the comments, or head over to the iMore Forums and tell everybody about your thoughts on the new iPad Pro lineup!