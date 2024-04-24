Best iPad stands in 2024: Stand to attention

The best iPad stands can attach to any iPad and have it propped up in landscape or portrait mode, so you can use the tablet hands-free, whenever you want.

You might use an iPad to draw, play games, or watch your favorite Apple TV Plus shows. After a time though, you may find yourself getting aches and pains in your hands as you try to hold one of Apple's best iPads after a long period. As every iPad, bar the ninth-generation model, has a bunch of magnets built-in for accessories, it's easy to snap these to a sturdy stand. This way, you can save your hands with the ache.

Apple recently announced its 'Let Loose' event on May 7. We're expecting to see M2-powered iPad Air 6 models, including a 12.9-inch iPad Air, as well as an M3 iPad Pro and Apple Pencil 3. It's a perfect opportunity to look into a new stand if you've been planning to upgrade to one of these iPads.

With this in mind, we've rounded up some of the best iPad stands that we've reviewed, which can be attached with ease.

Best overall

(Image credit: Future)

1. MagFlött Pro iPad Stand The best stand for iPad Air and iPad Pro Our expert review: Specifications Color: Space Black Adjustability: 360 degrees rotation Height: 17.5 inches in height Reasons to buy + Solid build quality + Versatile stand for iPad Reasons to avoid - Tricky assembly - Quite expensive

If you usually work at home and you have your iPad beside you, the MagFlött Pro iPad Stand would be perfect to use for the tablet as a secondary display.

Compatible with the 12.9-inch and the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the 10.9-inch iPad Air, it also works with the iPad Air and the regular iPad 10th generation. It's a sturdy stand that features a great, adjustable design.

You can re-arrange the height and angle to make sure that the iPad is at your eye level at all times.

Best budget

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

This Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand from Lululook would not look out of place as an official Apple accessory. Compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generations), and iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), you'll get plenty of use from this stand.

Your tablet sits on a 360-degree rotatable magnetic panel which can be tilted forwards or backwards. There's also a stiff hinge that can let you change the height of the stand. What also sets this apart from the rest, is how you can fold up the stand. If you regularly commute and you want something to attach to your iPad at a moment's notice, Lululook's stand can help with that.

At $80 / £79, it's a pricy stand, but its build quality and strength of its magnets, as well as being foldable, justifies the price tag for us.

Most adjustable

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

3. Benks Infinity Pro Magnetic iPad Stand Best for multiple angles Our expert review: Specifications Color: Space Gray Adjustability: Angled between 55 and 75 degrees Height: 19 cm Reasons to buy + Great rotating base + Strong magnetic connection to iPad Reasons to avoid - Base rotations come with a loud clicking sound - Base needs extra weight

Another stand that has a great design, but is also one of the most adjustable. Benks' Infinity Pro Magnetic iPad Stand comes in a bunch of sizes to fit the following iPads: iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablets from 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022, iPad Pro 11-inch from 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and iPad Air (4th and 5th generations). You can rotate the stand to be portrait or landscape, as well as being able to adjust the height so you can get the right angle.

The biggest issue here is that there's a risk of your iPad falling over — as long as you don’t go beyond Benks' recommended angle of 55 degrees. Make sure that you've bought the correct stand for your iPad, but otherwise, it's very adjustable to fit your workflow, wherever you may be.

Best for compatibility

(Image credit: Future)

4. Twelve South ParcSlope for MacBook & iPad Best stand for switching between iPad and Mac Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Color: Silver Adjustability: 18-degree angle Height: 2.75 inches Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ergonomics are fantastic + Works with all MacBooks and iPads (even the iPad mini!) Reasons to avoid - Doesn't fold down to be more portable - Gest wobbly when resting one hand on the laptop

If you constantly change between an iPad and a Mac, this stand from Twelve South could be a great option.

ParcSlope has your device at 18 degrees, which is the perfect ergonomic angle as you reach for your Mac's keyboard or the iPad's display. As we mentioned in our review, the stand is also perfect for your device when taking conference calls.

This isn't the most portable of stands, but it gets the job done — especially if you usually work from home.

Most simple

(Image credit: Future)

This iPad stand is to the point in what it offers — the HoverBar Duo is a black stand that comes with both a weighted base and a shelf clamp. Because of this clamp, it works with most iPads, so you won't be wondering if its magnets are strong enough for your tablet.

The stand is also super-flexible, so you can adjust its height and angle however you want, which can fit into a variety of workflows — from working on a train to watching videos as you work out.

Strike a pose

The best iPad stands can give your tablet another lease of life if you're working on a Mac. For instance, thanks to Universal Control, which is a feature that allows your mouse to move between your iPad and Mac, could help boost your productivity as the iPad is attached to a stand.

Our favorite stand from this list is the MagFlött Pro iPad Stand. Easily adjustable as well as having a great design, it's a fantastic accessory to have if you need to use your iPad during a commute, or as a second screen while you work on your Mac.

Q&A

Do all iPads work with these stands? Apart from the iPad ninth-generation, yes.