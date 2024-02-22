iPad Air has a brand new lowest-ever price — now with $150 off for a monster mid-week special
Phenomenal deals on a great tablet.
Let’s not beat around the bush — with $150 off at Amazon, now is the time to finally buy that iPad Air that you’ve been looking at for years. It’s one of our favorite tablets, easily one of the best iPads Apple has ever released, and this deal makes it an absolute bargain.
This is the first time we’ve seen the price of the iPad Air drop this low — and it makes for one of the best iPad deals that we’ve seen for some time. It’s likely to be snapped up from Amazon’s shelves quickly with a price this low, so you’d better get in there quickly if you’re looking for an excellent deal.
iPad Air lowest ever-price
iPad Air |
$599 $449 at Amazon
The iPad Air looks like it might get replaced soon — but that just means more savings for us. This $150 discount is the best we’ve ever seen, beating out the previous $100 discount for the top spot. It’s on all the color options as well, so you know you’re getting the best deal no matter what shade you choose.
The iPad Air might not be the newest in the family, and there may be rumors that a new iPad Air 6 is coming out this year, but it’s still an excellent tablet. The M1 chip inside that keeps everything powered remains one of the most powerful chips in a tablet computer, only usurped by the M2 in the latest Pro models, and its glorious 10.9-inch display is a joy to behold.
At any price, the iPad Air is well worth the pick-up, but at this discount, it’s almost a no-brainer — after all, it’s now the same price as the 10th gen iPad. For our money, this more powerful and feature-rich tablet is the way to go.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
New iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro dimensions leak shows off radical changes to both models — 12.9-inch iPad Air one of four new models expected next month
Future iPad updates could add powerful new Mac-like features 'over the next two years' — Apple's tablet again sets its sights on replacing your laptop
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers