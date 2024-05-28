Reported 9-million M4 iPad Pro 2024 shipment target suggests Apple expects strong demand for its super-fast and costly tablet

If you've picked up a new M4 iPad Pro already or are planning to buy one before the end of 2024, you're one of what Apple expects to be around nine million people. That's according to a new report which suggests Apple's suppliers are aiming to ship around nine million units before the end of the year.

That report suggests that, despite an overall downturn in the market, Apple and suppliers LG Display and Samsung Display are anticipating strong demand for the new tablet.

That despite the iPad Pro starting at $999 for the 11-inch model, with the price brought about by the use of the new M4 chip and a tandem OLED display technology that produces stunning images and eye-searing brightness.

That's a lot of iPads

DigiTimes cites Omdia research when it says that it's believed tablet OLED shipments will reach 12,1 million units in 2024 with hybrid OLED displays making up more than eight million of that number. It's expected that the iPad Pro will take most of those displays.

The iPad Pro comes in 11- and 13-inch display sizes with LG Display and Samsung Display responsible for building those OLED displays. But as impressive as those displays are, they haven't been without their problems. Our iPad Pro review discovered a strange HDR content issue, while others have reported that their iPad Pro display looks grainy.

