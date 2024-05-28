Reported 9-million M4 iPad Pro 2024 shipment target suggests Apple expects strong demand for its super-fast and costly tablet
Apple's M4 iPad Pro could be a popular tablet.
If you've picked up a new M4 iPad Pro already or are planning to buy one before the end of 2024, you're one of what Apple expects to be around nine million people. That's according to a new report which suggests Apple's suppliers are aiming to ship around nine million units before the end of the year.
That report suggests that, despite an overall downturn in the market, Apple and suppliers LG Display and Samsung Display are anticipating strong demand for the new tablet.
That despite the iPad Pro starting at $999 for the 11-inch model, with the price brought about by the use of the new M4 chip and a tandem OLED display technology that produces stunning images and eye-searing brightness.
That's a lot of iPads
DigiTimes cites Omdia research when it says that it's believed tablet OLED shipments will reach 12,1 million units in 2024 with hybrid OLED displays making up more than eight million of that number. It's expected that the iPad Pro will take most of those displays.
iPad Pro M4 | $999 $949 at Amazon
Apple's latest M4 iPad Pro is already available with a $50 discount if you choose the 11-inch model, but it's unclear how long this deal will last.
The iPad Pro comes in 11- and 13-inch display sizes with LG Display and Samsung Display responsible for building those OLED displays. But as impressive as those displays are, they haven't been without their problems. Our iPad Pro review discovered a strange HDR content issue, while others have reported that their iPad Pro display looks grainy.
More from iMore
- OLED iPad Pro M4 vs iPad Pro M2: Does advanced screen tech make for a better iPad?
- The impossibly thin M4 iPad Pro has bendgate protections built in
- New M4 iPad Pro owners complain of grainy displays and there probably isn't anything Apple can do about it
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.