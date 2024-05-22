The M4 iPad Pro is a gaming beast, playing Genshin Impact faster and at a higher resolution than the M2 and A17 Pro

When Apple announced the new OLED iPad Pro earlier this month it did so by also debuting the M4 chip for the first time. The move made the iPad Pro the first device to use the next-gen chip, and we're still learning what it can do. Turns out, it can play games like no other iPad or iPhone.

Genshin Impact is a game that has proven to be incredibly popular on the many different platforms it can be played on. The iPad and iPhone are no different, but the game is also one that can tax even the most capable of systems. That makes it a pretty good benchmark for testing new devices and you can probably see where this is going.

Someone took a new M4 iPad Pro to put it through its paces using Genshin Impact to see just how capable a gaming machine Apple's best iPad really is. And as you'll see below, it's incredibly capable indeed.

Do you want to play a game?

The testing was carried out by the YouTube channel Dame Tech and saw the Genshin Impact played on an M4 iPad Pro while the frames-per-second figure was monitored using Apple's Metal performance HUD software. Before the test was run, the game's resolution was increased to see how well it would fare.

As you can see in the video above, it fared pretty well indeed. Over the course of the test, the M4 iPad Pro managed an average of 113.6 FPS which is considerably more than the M2 iPad Pro's 90 FPS.

How does that compare to Apple's other high-end mobile device, the iPhone 15 Pro Max? The A17 Pro chip scored 59.2 FPS while running the game at a much lower resolution — 740p rather than the 1668p of the iPad Pro.

These results should give people plenty to look forward to in terms of Mac gaming, especially when we start to see the higher core counts of the M3 Pro and M3 Max, let alone an M3 Ultra.

