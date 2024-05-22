The M4 iPad Pro is a gaming beast, playing Genshin Impact faster and at a higher resolution than the M2 and A17 Pro
That's a lot of frames.
When Apple announced the new OLED iPad Pro earlier this month it did so by also debuting the M4 chip for the first time. The move made the iPad Pro the first device to use the next-gen chip, and we're still learning what it can do. Turns out, it can play games like no other iPad or iPhone.
Genshin Impact is a game that has proven to be incredibly popular on the many different platforms it can be played on. The iPad and iPhone are no different, but the game is also one that can tax even the most capable of systems. That makes it a pretty good benchmark for testing new devices and you can probably see where this is going.
Someone took a new M4 iPad Pro to put it through its paces using Genshin Impact to see just how capable a gaming machine Apple's best iPad really is. And as you'll see below, it's incredibly capable indeed.
Do you want to play a game?
The testing was carried out by the YouTube channel Dame Tech and saw the Genshin Impact played on an M4 iPad Pro while the frames-per-second figure was monitored using Apple's Metal performance HUD software. Before the test was run, the game's resolution was increased to see how well it would fare.
As you can see in the video above, it fared pretty well indeed. Over the course of the test, the M4 iPad Pro managed an average of 113.6 FPS which is considerably more than the M2 iPad Pro's 90 FPS.
How does that compare to Apple's other high-end mobile device, the iPhone 15 Pro Max? The A17 Pro chip scored 59.2 FPS while running the game at a much lower resolution — 740p rather than the 1668p of the iPad Pro.
These results should give people plenty to look forward to in terms of Mac gaming, especially when we start to see the higher core counts of the M3 Pro and M3 Max, let alone an M3 Ultra.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
More from iMore
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Microsoft's answer to the M4 iPad Pro makes even Apple's tablet look cheap — Surface Pro 11 sports a 13-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip, and a huge price tag
Apple's M4 iPad Pro set a blistering benchmarking record, and all it took was a canister of liquid nitrogen and a huge cooling block