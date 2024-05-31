Apple's new $2000 nano-texture iPad Pro scratches easier than glass — video reveals display durability concerns

A new video from renowned durability tester, JerryRigEverything, shows the new M4 iPad Pro's most expensive configurations have some display concerns. The nano-textured glass displays available on the 1TB and 2TB versions of the 2024 iPad Pro, which start at $1,699 for the 11-inch and $1,999 for the 13-inch model appear to scratch far easier than its cheaper counterpart.

In the video, Jerry uses the Mohs Hardness Scale to determine the durability of the Ultra Retina XDR display coated with a nano-texture matte display. Normally glass scratches at a level 6 and that durability is found on all the best iPhones and the best iPads including the $999 version of the M4 iPad Pro.

On the nano-textured glass, however, marks start to appear at level 3, and permanent scratches damage the screen at level 4, noticeably less than the expected level 6. In the video, Jerry shows that a razor blade or screw leaves permanent damage to the display while a quarter or some keys leave marks that can be wiped away with the included cleaning cloth. In comparison, a razor blade or a screw wouldn't leave scratches on the regular glass we see on most Apple products.

The most expensive iPad Pro's durability concern

iPad Pro M4 | $999 $949 at Amazon Apple's latest M4 iPad Pro is already available with a $50 discount at Amazon. This configuration comes with the regular glass display which should be incredibly durable to scratches unlike the more expensive nano-textured glass.

So if you're in the market for a brand new iPad Pro with an OLED display and M4 chip perfect for the upcoming improvements expected in iPadOS 18, should you be concerned? There's definitely cause for concern if you throw your iPad in a backpack with no case or screen cover, but you shouldn't be doing that anyway. Given that the nano-texture glass is a $100 option on an already-expensive device, however, the news might give potential customers some pause in considering the more expensive models.

We won't know for sure how the nano-texture glass holds up until we see how it compares to regular glass after months of use, especially with the Apple Pencil Pro which is constantly coming into contact with the display.

iMore has reached out to Apple for comment.

More from iMore