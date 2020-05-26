Going back to at least 2011, the mobile version of Messages has picked up a lot of new features that are so far missing from Messages on Mac. These include, but aren't limited to, extensions, iMessage gaming, stickers, and effects. With Catalyst, these omissions would no doubt be removed, making the messaging process the same on both platforms.

According to 9to5Mac , Messages could become the first native Mac app to get replaced and use iPad source code. If correct, this would represent a massive step forward in the possible/eventual merging of iOS/iPadOS and macOS.

Apple's Catalyst program allows developers to build Mac apps using the same source code as the iPad. To date, Apple hasn't used the program to replace any of its existing apps. However, that could change soon with the next versions of iPadOS and macOS.

Back in 2018, macOS Mojave became the first Mac version to offer third-party developers the ability to bring mobile apps to the desktop through Catalyst. At the time, the company's Apple News, Memos, Voice Memos, and Home apps made the digital leap. A year later, macOS Catalina retired iTunes and introduced separate versions of Apple TV, Podcasts, and Music to the desktop. However, Music remains a Mac version.

Moving forward, I hope Apple also has plans to update FaceTime and Mail for Mac using Catalyst, among others. Both apps feel dated compared to the mobile versions, especially the latter. Still, it's important to note that in some cases, it's the mobile versions that lack many of the features found on Mac versions. That's the case with Mail, which could make it much harder to bring the two versions closer in line with one another.

We should know Apple's plans very soon.

On Monday, June 22, the company's virtual-only Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off. During the keynote address, Apple is almost certainly going to reveal new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

What about you?

Which apps, native or otherwise, would you like to see a move from mobile to Mac using Catalyst? Let us know in the comments below.