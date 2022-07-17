This week on the iMore Show, Luke and Karen are joined by Bryan M Wolfe, and they discuss the release of the new M2 MacBook Air, the public betas of the upcoming software, and Apple's impressive 52 Emmy nominations.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review: all-new, all great | iMore
- iPhone 15 Pro Max to get major camera zoom upgrade, says insider | iMore
- iPhone 14 enters trial production ahead of August mass production | iMore
- Apple "likely winner" of NFL deal estimated to cost $3 billion and the UEFA Champions League is their next target, says report | iMore
- Jony Ive no longer works at Apple — for realsies this time | iMore
- Emmy Award nominations: Apple TV+ scores record-breaking 52 including 20 for Ted Lasso | iMore
Sponsors
- Alto: All of the trades. None of the taxes. You can buy, sell, and trade 100+ coins/tokens with just $10 by visiting AltoIRA.com/imore.
- Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?
- Henson Shaving: A unique design gives a shave so smooth, so effortless, it will make you rethink how shaving should feel. Visit hensonshaving.com.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Baseus provides the solution for MacBook Air's port problem
Whether you own a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro that was produced during those infamous portless years, a USB-C Hub from Baseus brings all the ports you'll ever need. This 8-in-1 hub will streamline your workflow and doesn't take up much space.
Nintendo recap: We could have had an E3 Direct with this week's news
Despite not having the typical E3-style Nintendo Direct this summer, the Japanese gaming company has been working on several projects. We now know the release date for Bayonetta 3, and there's a new Kirby game launching this summer.
Review: Luxuriate in the DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case
It's nothing but the best for you. If you want sumptuosness, read on.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.