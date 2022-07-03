Amazingly, it's July, and we're only two months away until Apple's likely to announce new iPhones, iPad Pros, and more. Until then, there'll be much to keep us busy, including more chatter about Cupertino's latest software updates, including iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura, and the upcoming official arrival of the next version of Apple's most popular Mac.
The countdown is on
In September, Apple typically announces new versions of its most popular product, the iPhone. Although we're not likely to see a new iPhone mini this year, Apple is still expected to reveal four new handsets this fall, just as it has in recent years. This time, we're likely to see an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Those names are just rumors, however. According to the latest reports, September 13 is the most likely date for this year's iPhone reveal.
Public betas ... incoming
Apple has now released two developer betas for macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9. Following the release of the third set, the first public betas should be incoming. These should be arriving the week of July 4 or July 11 at the latest. So sign up today to join the Apple Beta Software Program.
Something's in the Air
The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available to purchase and in the coming days, the 2022 MacBook Air should join it on virtual store shelves. Announced on June 6, the latest MacBook Air is a significant update. It offers a larger display, flat-body design, MagSafe, two new colors, and much more. Already considered the best MacBook for most people, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air is likely to be in short supply when it goes on sale in a few days. Get those Apple Cards ready, folks.
Prime Day
This year's Amazon Prime Day event is scheduled for July 12-13. Already, we've uncovered a few Apple-related deals in the lead-up to the event. We're also hearing rumblings that Amazon is expected to hold another Prime Day event this fall, news that's frustrating some sellers. No worries, we'll cover both events so you don't have to, and let you know whenever great deals pop up, especially those relating to Apple products.
Odds and ends
It's summertime, but that doesn't mean the last few days have been quiet on the Apple front. The more exciting news items include:
- It seems Apple TV+ now offers the highest-rated content across all streaming platforms. Count me as one of the Apple TV+ skeptics when the service went live in November 2019. I never doubted Apple would introduce terrific content on the new service. However, I never expected there would be so much of it so soon. Can you think of one Apple TV+ title that arrived with mostly bad reviews? Are you like me and can't wait for Thursday nights to arrive when new episodes drop? Are you just waiting for the NFL to announce Apple TV+ will get to carry Sunday Night Ticket starting in '23?
- Let's play a game. How long do you think the 13-inch MacBook Pro will stick around? The latest model only just launched, but it's already one I highly recommend you don't buy despite its pretty good reviews. Moreover, this Mac has little in common with the 2022 MacBook Air and the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. And yet, here it is. My prediction: Apple will quietly pull the 13-inch MacBook Pro from the market before spring arrives next year — or at least until it exhausts its Touch Bar components.
- Finally, big news on the iMore front. In the past few weeks, we picked up a new editor-in-chief, Gerald Lynch, and saw Stephen Warwick receive a well-deserved promotion to iMore news editor. Lynch, who comes to us from Tech Radar, has some terrific new ideas for the site that will undoubtedly come to fruition in the coming weeks and months. I'm excited about the changes, and you will certainly be too, so stay tuned. With Warwick, you can expect more news headlines about the products you love — and those not yet released. He also has some terrific ideas for the site that he'll unwrap soon.
Thanks for reading,
Bryan
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Nintendo recap: Metroid Prime rumors, shareholder talks F-Zero, and more
There was lots of exciting news this week following the Nintendo Direct Mini on Tuesday. Several games are slated for this fall and there are even rumors that some older games could be seeing remakes and remasters on Switch soon.
20 million U.K. iPhone, iPad users could get compensation in £1.5B lawsuit
A lawsuit in the U.K. against Apple is going to trial over claims the company has overcharged App Store users because of its dominant position in the iOS app market.
iOS gaming recap: Is that Pokémon Go meets... basketball?
Ever wanted to play basketball but as Pokémon Go? What about hopping into some more dino action now that the Jurassic World series has seemingly wrapped up? Check out this week in iOS gaming.
Make your MacBook Air even more useful with the right accessories!
Accessorize your MacBook Air with these great cases and peripherals.