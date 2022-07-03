Amazingly, it's July, and we're only two months away until Apple's likely to announce new iPhones, iPad Pros, and more. Until then, there'll be much to keep us busy, including more chatter about Cupertino's latest software updates, including iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura, and the upcoming official arrival of the next version of Apple's most popular Mac. The countdown is on

In September, Apple typically announces new versions of its most popular product, the iPhone. Although we're not likely to see a new iPhone mini this year, Apple is still expected to reveal four new handsets this fall, just as it has in recent years. This time, we're likely to see an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Those names are just rumors, however. According to the latest reports, September 13 is the most likely date for this year's iPhone reveal. Public betas ... incoming

Apple has now released two developer betas for macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9. Following the release of the third set, the first public betas should be incoming. These should be arriving the week of July 4 or July 11 at the latest. So sign up today to join the Apple Beta Software Program. Something's in the Air

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available to purchase and in the coming days, the 2022 MacBook Air should join it on virtual store shelves. Announced on June 6, the latest MacBook Air is a significant update. It offers a larger display, flat-body design, MagSafe, two new colors, and much more. Already considered the best MacBook for most people, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air is likely to be in short supply when it goes on sale in a few days. Get those Apple Cards ready, folks. Prime Day