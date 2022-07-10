Summer is officially here, and we're already more than halfway through 2022! Time is just flying by, and it's pretty crazy that we're already just a few months away from the fall now. Yup, Halloween and iPhone season are almost upon us, so let's dive in.
Apple may be focusing more on the iPhone 14 Pro instead of the iPhone 14
When I say iPhone season is almost here, it's the truth. And that also means a flurry of new rumors and reports about the upcoming next best iPhone swirling about.
One of the biggest pieces of news this past week is that Apple may only be bringing the A16 chip to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models this year. That means the regular iPhone 14, and supposedly the iPhone 14 Max, will still be using the A15 chip that came with the iPhone 13 lineup. So those who were hoping to get the latest chip this year will likely have to opt for the Pro series, though the A15 is not at all slow for most users.
I think this is going to be an interesting turn for Apple, as it has never split up the chips used in the "regular" device versus the Pro models. However, this could be beneficial for users, because again, the A15 is not slow by any means, and this would help keep the cost of the base iPhone 14 lower than the Pro model. And with other rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro devices may have a 48-megapixel camera, it would make sense for Apple to only put the A16 Bionic in the high-end iPhones, which may require extra processing power. But that may also lead to price increases, in addition to other factors like continuing supply chain issues. Apple does seem like it is focusing more on the iPhone 14 Pro models versus the entry-level versions, which may make the standard iPhone 14 a disappointing upgrade for some. We'll find out for sure in a few months, though.
And if you're hoping that using two different chips is just a temporary change, you might be out of luck. It seems more likely that Apple will continue using the newer chip for the higher-end Pro models, and this is just the start.
The Apple Watch could be getting even bigger, but not for the main lineup
A report from the July 4 weekend seemed to indicate that the Apple Watch Series 8 could be coming in a third size, on top of the 41mm and 45mm that already exists. However, that report seems to have been quickly extinguished, as it seems that the larger size is going to be for a brand new Apple Watch variant.
Perhaps it's just because I have small wrists, but I usually go for the smaller Apple Watch sizes anyway. I'd rather not have something too large and bulky on my wrist, especially when it's the current shape and form of the Apple Watch. But I also think that if the Series 8 came in three sizes, it would just make it harder for people to choose, at least not without seeing them in person. I think a larger display would work best for those who have trouble seeing the small screen on the wrist, or those who are frequently outside or in "rugged" conditions. But for most people, the sizes for the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are just fine and help keep the choices streamlined. A third Apple Watch model for the largest display would be good for those who may need it. Of course, then it just gets more complicated when someone asks you what the best Apple Watch is.
Take care of yourself and find some distractions
It's been a somewhat slow week for Apple, and honestly, it's been a bit rough for a lot of us mentally, with everything that's been going on in the world. Sometimes, it's just hard to focus on just the tech stuff, truth be told. I just want to remind you all that you should definitely take some time to take care of yourself, whether that's just turning off the social media for a day or week or whatever, and just find something else to distract yourself with.
For me, after a long hiatus from my Nintendo Switch, I've dived back into Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which just came out, and am having a blast. Of course, after not playing for almost a year, I've had to re-learn how to play, but it's keeping my mind off current events when I need a break.
Until next time,
- Christine Romero-Chan
