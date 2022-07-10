Summer is officially here, and we're already more than halfway through 2022! Time is just flying by, and it's pretty crazy that we're already just a few months away from the fall now. Yup, Halloween and iPhone season are almost upon us, so let's dive in. Apple may be focusing more on the iPhone 14 Pro instead of the iPhone 14

When I say iPhone season is almost here, it's the truth. And that also means a flurry of new rumors and reports about the upcoming next best iPhone swirling about. One of the biggest pieces of news this past week is that Apple may only be bringing the A16 chip to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models this year. That means the regular iPhone 14, and supposedly the iPhone 14 Max, will still be using the A15 chip that came with the iPhone 13 lineup. So those who were hoping to get the latest chip this year will likely have to opt for the Pro series, though the A15 is not at all slow for most users. I think this is going to be an interesting turn for Apple, as it has never split up the chips used in the "regular" device versus the Pro models. However, this could be beneficial for users, because again, the A15 is not slow by any means, and this would help keep the cost of the base iPhone 14 lower than the Pro model. And with other rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro devices may have a 48-megapixel camera, it would make sense for Apple to only put the A16 Bionic in the high-end iPhones, which may require extra processing power. But that may also lead to price increases, in addition to other factors like continuing supply chain issues. Apple does seem like it is focusing more on the iPhone 14 Pro models versus the entry-level versions, which may make the standard iPhone 14 a disappointing upgrade for some. We'll find out for sure in a few months, though. And if you're hoping that using two different chips is just a temporary change, you might be out of luck. It seems more likely that Apple will continue using the newer chip for the higher-end Pro models, and this is just the start. The Apple Watch could be getting even bigger, but not for the main lineup