The M2-based MacBook Air is now available to preorder! We're slow on news but heavy on rumors as we look towards iPhone 14, a more rugged Apple Watch, and more.
- iPhone 14 expected to be a disappointing downgrade from iPhone 14 Pro for this reason | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 8 could get the biggest screen Apple ever put on a wrist | iMore
- Here's more proof Apple is focusing on the iPhone 14 Pro this year | iMore
- M2 MacBook Air preorders begin July 8, release date set for July 15 | iMore
- iMac Pro comeback might sport M3 chips but don't expect it any time soon | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 7 takes a beating in new ad | iMore
- Mountain of new Apple products leaked in software code, but are they real? | iMore
- Your Apple Watch Series 8 might not get a rumored improvement after all | iMore
- iOS 16 finally brings us one of the most iconic iPhone wallpapers of all time | iMore
- Apple will pay you $2 million if you can break its new 'Lockdown Mode' | iMore
- Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' edition to feature larger display and battery | iMore
