Now that the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion is finally available to play, the new Malzeno amiibo has also reached store shelves. I got mine from the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition, which is sold exclusively by GameStop, and it's one of the most impressive and detailed amiibo figures to release thus far. Additionally, due to those tall wings and that long tail, it's super tall. In my whole collection, I only own one amiibo that's taller than it. This is one of the largest amiibo figurines Nintendo has produced. One of the biggest figurines to come out thus far

After pulling Malzeno out of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition box, I was immediately impressed by its detail and the overall size, so I decided to compare Malzeno side-by-side with all 78 amiibo that I own. I was only able to find that one of my amiibo — Super Smash Bros Pit — was taller. Admittedly, my 78 figurines are only a drop in the bucket compared to the 210+ amiibo figures out there, but it's still larger than most. It's an official big boi. There are some notable exceptions, but most of the amiibo figures Nintendo has made are between 2 to 3.5 inches in diameter. Some can be decently larger than average, and then there are some specialty amiibo that are much bigger. I measured my Malzeno at about 4.1 inches tall and 4.5 inches long at its widest length, making it a larger NFC collectible. Even the Magnamalo amiibo from the base Monster Hunter Rise game only measures 3.7 inches tall and 4.3 inches wide, so it's shorter and slightly less lengthy than Malzeno.

I really can't get over how good this amiibo looks. Malzeno's menacing pose, along with all of the details in its scales and claws, make this one of the most impressive figures in my collection. If you're a Monster Hunter fan or an amiibo collector you'll definitely want to try to get one. Just note that they are in short supply, especially in the U.S., so that could prove to be difficult. What is the biggest amiibo anyway?

In case you're curious, the title of biggest amiibo is held by three specialty collectibles. The absolute biggest is the Super Mario Cereal box, which has an NFC chip in its cardboard base. Meanwhile, the largest character amiibo is Mega Yarn Yoshi, which is like a small stuffed animal rather than a figurine, and measures at about 8.26 inches tall and 5.9 inches wide. However, the largest amiibo figurine of all is the Detective Pikachu amiibo, which stands at 5.3 inches tall and 3.26 inches wide. So compared to these collectibles, Malzeno's 4.1-inch height seems a bit small. I don't actually own the Mega Yarn Yoshi nor Detective Pikachu myself since I was late to the amiibo collecting game. Both of these collectibles are now rare and expensive amiibo, selling significantly more than their initial MSRP; Yoshi goes for over $200 while Detective Pikachu goes for $60 or higher. However, our own Nadine Dornieden owns the Mega Yarn Yoshi and was kind enough to include a size comparison against Magnamalo to show just how big this stuffed animal amiibo is. You can see it above. Flagship monster amiibo It might be hard to get ahold of, but the Malzeno amiibo is really one of the most impressive NFC figurines Nintendo has ever made. While not the biggest amiibo of all time, those large wings and tail help make it one of the larger amiibo out there. You'll want to make sure you have enough space to show it off in all its glory if you do decide to grab one.