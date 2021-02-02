A couple of minor tweaks to iPadOS have been spotted in the latest developer beta.

As reported by 9to5Mac:

In addition to the major changes introduced with iOS 14.5, such as the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch, there are a pair of small but notable changes in iPadOS 14.5. For the first time, the iPad now supports emoji search and a new landscape boot screen. Emoji search came to the iPhone with iOS 14 last fall, but it was oddly missing from iPadOS up until this week's release of iPadOS 14.4. With this release, iPad users can now search for the specific emoji they want to use.

As the report notes, the new emoji search is available simply by selecting the emoji icon on your iPadOS keyboard, where you will be presented with a new search field so that you can type in the name of the emoji you're looking for.

The other change is a new landscape boot screen:

Another small but notable change in iPadOS 14.5 is a landscape boot screen, first spotted by 9to5Mac reader Steven. Now, when your iPad boots up, the Apple logo will be properly displayed in landscape orientation if it is connected to a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard. If it's not connected to a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard, then the Apple logo still displays in portrait orientation.

Apple has added several major upgrades in its latest series of iOS betas, including dual-SIM 5G support, unlocking your iPhone with your Apple Watch, code for a new financial health feature as well as an Apple Card family. Apple has also included AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+. From our report: