We've already heard just about every rumor pertaining to the 2019 iPhone lineup—triple-camera system, new colors, more powerful A13 processor, and more. The list goes on and on. But a new report says the new iPhones will pack one feature we really didn't expect until now: a much bigger battery.

According to DigiTimes, the 2019 iPhone lineup—which includes the successors to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR—will come with bigger batteries. Per the report, the devices will have batteries around 3,200mAh, 3,500mAh, and 3,000mAh respectively.

For comparison, the iPhone XS has a 2,658mAh battery; the iPhone XS Max has a 3,174mAh battery; and the iPhone XR has a 2,942mAh battery. That represents a nice bump, especially for the first two models.

If the report turns out to be correct, that will be a significant step in the right direction. With smartphone usage on the rise, battery technology hasn't quite caught up. The only solution is to include a bigger battery, something most smartphone makers haven't truly adopted until recently. It could be that Apple is the latest one to get the message.

Even so, it's still just a rumor so don't take it as gospel just yet. Once Apple confirms it, we'll believe it.

Aside from a battery size bump, the DigiTimes report also talks about other rumors we've already heard such as the new triple-camera system and the new green and lavender colors for the new iPhone XR.

Apple is expected to hold its iPhone event in September. If iOS 13 renders are to be believed, the specific date will be September 10. Whatever date it ends up being, it looks like the 2019 iPhone lineup should offer some noteworthy changes.

