Apple has just announced three new iPhones coming later this month: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Here's everything you need to know about these brand new iPhones. Screen sizes The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD Display , like its predecessor. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR Display, with the Max having a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. Bigger batteries

The new iPhone 11 will have all-day battery life, but with one more hour than its predecessor. The iPhone 11 Pro will have four more hours than the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has five more hours than its predecessor. The new iPhones will also come with an 18W fast-charge power adapter, which is a nice upgrade from previous generations. The Apple logo is now centered on the back of the device, to serve as a visual indicator of where to place your phone down on a wireless charging mat. Colors

The iPhone 11 will come the following colors: Purple, Green, Yellow, White, Black, and (PRODUCT) Red. iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max comes in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. New A13 chip The new iPhones are powered with the latest silicone, and that's the new A13 chip that succeeds the previous A12 Bionic chip that was in the 2018 models. They're calling it the "fastest CPU and GPU in a smartphone." As part of the A13 configuration, there is a new R1 sensor, also codenamed Rose. This sensor will help give the iPhone 11 a better sense of its location in 3D space. Previously, the M-series motion coprocessor takes data from a compass, accelerometer, microphones, barometer, and gyroscope. However, the new R1 sensor will include inertial measurement unit (IMU), Bluetooth 5.1 features, ultra-wideband (UWB) and camera (including motion capture and optical tracking) sensor data. The A13 chip enables faster and better Machine Learning, and it will be more efficient with energy while still offering a ton of power. Face ID will now work with more angles and be faster than ever before. Cameras

The iPhone 11 will come with a new dual lens system. It includes new sensors and a new ultra wide angle lens that provides a 120 degree field of view. When shooting with the new wide angle lens, you'll see the extra frame on the outside of the shot, and you can quickly switch to Ultra Wide for optical zoom out. There will also be an automatic night mode that turns on when it's dark enough, illuminating the entire scene. It does this through advanced adaptive bracketing. The front-facing TrueDepth camera will now be 12MP wide angle, and works in landscape mode for wider group shots. Slow motion video is now also possible on the front-facing camera.

With the iPhone 11 Pro, you're getting a triple lens system with wide angle, super wide angle, and telephoto lens. It allows a 4x optical zoom range. The Pro line will also have Deep Fusion, where it takes nine total images and computational photography tools will take the best parts of each individual image and put them together to create the best possible photo. Still charges via Lightning The new iPhones will still use Lightning, instead of USB-C. It is more likely that USB-C will be available starting with the 2020 iPhones. When will the new iPhones be available?