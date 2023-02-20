Having the best iPhone charger is incredibly important.

So you’ve got your shiny new iPhone 14 Pro, but you just wish that it charged a little quicker. Or, maybe your old charger for your iPhone 11 has just given up the ghost, and now you need a new one to keep the battery topped up. Then you’ve discovered that Amazon is saturated in hundreds of different chargers, with all kinds of different stats and cases, none making much sense when you look at them. You’re lost, with a rapidly depleting battery and no hope for that all-important juice.

Worry not – we’ve heard your plea, and put together this list. Here, you’ll not only find links to all the best chargers pages but some examples of the chargers themselves. There are Magsafe options, wall chargers, and others for almost every device. Just a couple of things to bear in mind before we get started. MagSafe only came into being with the iPhone 12, so any models older than that won’t support the MagSafe charging standard. Some of these chargers will require USB-C cables, so if you have an older iPhone and are still using your old cable, then you might need to upgrade that too. With that over, let's get started with the best iPhone chargers.

Best Wall chargers for iPhone 13

If your iPhone 13 is running out of battery and you’ve no way to fill it up, then grab one of these wall chargers on next-day delivery to juice it back up. Here just a sample, but you’ll find more of the best on the list of the best iPhone 13 wall chargers.

Anker Nano USB-C charger 20W View at anker (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Most compact If you want a small, pocketable charger, grab the Anker USB-C 20W charger and toss it in your cart now. It comes in four fun colors and works with every iPhone, Apple Watch, and your iPad. The tiny Anker wall charger provides high-speed charging while saving space in your bag or desk drawer. Mkeke 20W USB-C wall charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best budget charger Mkeke's charger block gives you seven hours of playtime after only half an hour tethered to the wall. With 20W output, Mkeke works with every iPhone 13 and older phones, plus your AirPods, Apple Watch, and your iPad. It's about the same size as Apple's original wall adapter but rings up cheaper at the register. Anker 60W USB-C GaN dual port charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Best for iPhone 13 Pro Max Charge two devices simultaneously with the Anker 60W PIQ 3.0 and GaN Tech dual-port charger. It's powerful enough to handle your MacBook and your iPhone 13. About half the size of a MacBook charger, this wall adapter has all the power and twice the ports of other options.

Best iPhone car chargers

If you spend any amount of time using an iPhone in the car, you know how annoying it is if there’s nowhere to plug it in. Not all of us can afford fancy cars with USB ports and wireless charging pads, after all. If you’re looking for the best iPhone car chargers, these are some of the best.

Anker car charger 24W dual USB View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dual USB The twin USB-A ports on the Anker PowerDrive 2 pump out a full-speed charge to two iPhones at once. This minuscule charger sits flush against the charging port, taking up no room, and safely pushing out 5v of power to any iPhone in existence. AILKIN car charger 2 pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Simple, effective, affordable You'll get two for the price of one with AILKIN's all-metal iPhone car chargers. Each has two USB ports and are quick, lightweight, and wallet-friendly. The AILKIN identifies your device and safe charges it at full speed. AIKIN works with all iPhones, your iPad, and other USB devices. AINOPE USB-C 48W charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Works with everything

The dual-port AINOPE outputs a total of 48W. Backed by PD, the USB-C port shoots out 30W, and the quick charge USB-A powers devices at 18W. Charge two devices in half the time with AINOPE. You'll need a USB-C to Lightning cable for iPhones to get the most bang for your buck.

Best Solar chargers for your iPhone

If you want to be as environmentally friendly as possible, then the best Solar chargers for iPhone are for you. There are wired and wireless options here, and they all use the power of the sun's rays to fill up your iPhone battery.

BLAVOR solar charger power bank with Qi View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Qi and USB-C charging BLAVOR's 10,000mAh solar power bank works with iPhone and USB-C portables and charges in the sun or with a 5V power cord. The BLAVOR is Qi-certified, so you can set your iPhone down on the charger and let it do its business without the need for a charging cable. It charges in six hours and holds enough juice to recharge your iPhone up to three times. The compact BLAVOR also comes with an onboard flashlight and compass. FEELLE Solar Power Bank View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Folds down small The large capacity FEELLE has a 25,000mAH Li-Polymer battery that can charge an iPhone up to 12 times before it needs more time in the sun. The foldable design unpacks into a large sheet with four panels that you can hang off a backpack or tree. When you're ready to move, it folds down into its own carry case. You'll get dual smart USB 5V outputs that are compatible with all USB-C devices. Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Chain panels together A built-in kickstand helps you find the optimal positioning for the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus. This foldable, portable solar panel directly charges your iPhone, GPS units, battery packs, and other small devices. With 28W power output, an LED indicator, USB, and 8mm power pack ports, the Goal Zero offers everything you need in a solar charger. You can also chain multiple Nomad panels together to increase wattage output. Now that's cool!

Best MagSafe charging stands

A MagSafe charging stand is going to mean that you can more easily charge your iPhone next to your bedside. One of the best Magsafe charging stands will do just that, and we've collated all the best together in one place.

Best wireless chargers for multiple devices

These chargers are for when you've got more than just your iPhone around. If you need to charge all your devices, like your AirPods and your Apple Watch as well, then one of the best chargers for multiple devices is the way to go. These aren't just for all MagSafe devices here, either, there are options for standard wireless charging standards too.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sleek and stylish This charging stand supports the MagSafe standard, with enough spaces for a pair of AirPods, an Apple Watch and an iPhone. There's a slick looking metal bar that keeps the Watch and iPhone floating in the air, giving it a smaller footprint than other options. Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Kit View at Apple (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Stack and charge This one is a little different. you pop your devices on a kind of track, and they align with charging pads on the inside of the device. There's space for an iPad too, although you'll have to plug it into one of the USB ports on the device. JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Monolith of charge The JoyGeek charging stand looks a lot like the monolith from 2001, albeit this one charges your phone rather than kickstarting the development of humanity. There's space for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, and it's not MagSafe so you could put other, suitably sized wireless charging devices on it as well.

Best iPhone travel chargers

When you're on the go, you want a charger that's compact and easy to pack. But you also want the versatility to charge lots of different things without having to take loads of cables with you. One of these chargers will let you charge all your devices in one place while you're on vacation.

What does fast charging mean? Fast charging is just that – it’ll get your phone back up to 100% more quickly. In more words and a little more complexity, it ups the current that goes into the iPhone, so that more amperage is put back into the battery. This can create extra heat, so don’t be surprised if your phone gets a little warmer. It is meticulously tested, however, so nothing will ever go past the expected parameters. It is totally safe and very, very cool.

Is wireless charging fast for iPhone? Wireless charging is always going to be slightly slower than normal wired charging, but it has been brought up to speed in newer iterations. MagSafe brings this even quicker, and the current iteration is almost as fast as using a cable.