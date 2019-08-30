Apple has already confirmed September 10 as the date it will unveil the iPhone 11, but now we may know when it'll launch the device. According to MacRumors, the iPhone 11 will go on sale Friday, September 20.

The report cites a tipster who claims to work for a major carrier who provided MacRumors with internal communication that confirms pre-orders for the iPhone 11 will open September 13 followed by its launch a week later on September 20.

The dates seem to fit Apple's pattern of opening up pre-orders and launching devices. It only deviates slightly from the launch with a few devices such as with the iPhone X and XR, but for the most part, a new iPhone is always available in late September.

This year, all three major iPhones—iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, as they are rumored to be called—will launch on the same date. If the report ends up being correct, that will be September 20.

MacRumors goes on to say that it has received multiple tips with the same dates, adding validity to the tip.

Apple will confirm the pre-order and launch date for the iPhone 11 during its September 10 event along with many more announcements. We will bring you complete coverage of the event.

What to expect from Apple's September 10 event