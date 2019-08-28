The iPhone 11 hasn yet to be announced, but that hasn't stopped Totallee from introducing cases designed for Apple's upcoming smartphone.

Totallee already has cases for sale designed for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max, saying its manufacturer has confirmed that the designs are the real deal. That means the two higher end models will allegedly feature a triple-camera setup, according to Totallee, while the iPhone 11 (the successor to the iPhone XR) will feature a dual-camera system.

The case maker is so confident in the designs that if you buy an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max case now and it doesn't fit what Apple ultimately introduces, you'll get your money back.

"Since 2013, we've successfully released iPhone cases ahead of Apple's announcement," Totallee wrote in an email to iMore. "For the 7th year in a row, we now have cases ready for new generation of iPhones."

Totallee is offering cases that feature matte and transparent finishes, as well as a leather option; the matte finish is available in a variety of colors, including red, blue, and grey.

We won't know if the design you see above is correct until Apple confirms it, but we may not have to wait much longer, as Apple's own assets hinted at an event on September 10.