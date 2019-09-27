Since the release of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, people have naturally been comparing it to Samsung's top of the line flagship, the Galaxy Note 10+. YouTube channel PhoneBuff joined the fray and pitted the two in a real-world speed test and Samsung's flagship came out on top.

PhoneBuff's speed test uses a machine to enact the same exact test on each device without human error. There are two parts: the first involves going through a slate of apps and the second part involves re-opening the apps and seeing which device does a better job at keeping them loaded.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max quickly took the lead by opening apps like Starbucks, Adobe Rush, Snapseed and Microsoft Excel easily with a time of 1 minute and 48 seconds compared to 1 minute and 58 seconds. When the test got to the second part, the iPhone lost its lead and ultimate lost. The Galaxy Note 10+ finished the test with a time of 2 minutes and 31 seconds while the iPhone trailed at 2 minutes and 37 seconds.

We should get the obvious out of the way. This isn't how normal people use their phones. Most won't even notice slight hiccups like the ones shown in the test because people use one app at a time. The first part of the test is likely the experience users will see on an everyday basis, which by that logic should make the iPhone 11 Pro Max the winner.

However, what it does show is that while the iPhone 11 Pro Max packs the ultra-powerful A13 Bionic processor, it is somewhat hindered by the 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10+ packs a gaudy 12GB of RAM, so it shouldn't be too surprising it does a better job at keeping multiple apps loaded at the same time.

The conclusion you should come away with is that both phones are blazing fast. You can check out the video above to see the entire test.