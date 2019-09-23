What you need to know

  • People are eagerly sharing photos taken with the iPhone 11 Pro on social media.
  • The 11 Pro's ultra wide angle camera is an early favorite.
  • Apple's new Night mode is also making a great first impression.

Apple fans all over the world have gotten their hands on the new iPhone 11 Pro, and they're already smitten by the triple-camera system. Several users have taken to social media to show off what the iPhone 11 Pro's camera can do, and the results are pretty spectacular.

The ultra wide angle camera is an early favorite. As one Twitter user put it, it's "going to be a star."

iPhone 11 Pro users are also loving Apple's new Night mode, which we also put to the test over the weekend.

The camera is one of the most important features in a smartphone, and clearly people are loving the iPhone 11 Pro's triple-camera system.

Don't just take our word for it: the numerous postings on social media prove that buyers are absolutely loving Apple's latest flagship. It'll be exciting to see what iPhone owners can produce once Apple kicks off another Shot On iPhone contest.

