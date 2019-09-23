What you need to know
- People are eagerly sharing photos taken with the iPhone 11 Pro on social media.
- The 11 Pro's ultra wide angle camera is an early favorite.
- Apple's new Night mode is also making a great first impression.
Apple fans all over the world have gotten their hands on the new iPhone 11 Pro, and they're already smitten by the triple-camera system. Several users have taken to social media to show off what the iPhone 11 Pro's camera can do, and the results are pretty spectacular.
The ultra wide angle camera is an early favorite. As one Twitter user put it, it's "going to be a star."
Telephoto, Wide and Ultra-wide camera modes on the new iPhone 11 Pro. #ShotOniPhone pic.twitter.com/0mubfvN2hT— Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) September 20, 2019
iPhone 11 Pro Max is a mouthful, but it really takes view from the top photos to the next level. pic.twitter.com/t0KLDoQRor— Terisé (@terisemcole) September 21, 2019
So the ultrawide lens on the new iPhone is absolutely 👌. It’s going to be a star. pic.twitter.com/MKagXbOxYF— Justin Green (@swishfish) September 21, 2019
Okay but this new wide angle lens on the iPhone 11 😍 pic.twitter.com/1BMrZH8FTi— møurad 🇲🇦 (@mourvd) September 21, 2019
First shots with the #iPhone11ProMax ultra wide lens. pic.twitter.com/PI2ltYUlFr— r. roberts (@rylyroberts) September 21, 2019
Been having fun with the new iPhone ultra wide lens around Ann Arbor this weekend! #shotoniphone pic.twitter.com/fVh6iMXjnk— Adam Oxner (@adoxner) September 22, 2019
The Madejski Stadium— Erik O (@Orrgarde) September 21, 2019
Shot with the wide angle lens on the #IPhone11ProMax #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/prSFJC8qpd
iPhone 11 Pro users are also loving Apple's new Night mode, which we also put to the test over the weekend.
iPhone 11 Pro night mode is pretty cool pic.twitter.com/1w7Rn0WyDL— Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) September 22, 2019
Shot on iPhone 11 Pro w/ Night mode... 👀— Austin Mann (@austinmann) September 18, 2019
My full iPhone camera review from China is up! https://t.co/8ukyTEPOTy pic.twitter.com/JApy8V3Zut
The iPhone 11 Pro is nuts. Comparing whats seen in real life vs night mode. Im blown away. pic.twitter.com/7xKIps8Its— brando (@954px) September 22, 2019
Which one was shot on iPhone 11 with night mode and which was shot on previous iPhone XS with NO night mode? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ken3CEXcKt— iJustine Pro Max (@ijustine) September 17, 2019
iPhone 11 night mode is pretty insane! 😲— Devon Govett (@devongovett) September 21, 2019
Yes, those are actual stars in the sky. Crazy what’s possible to capture hand held on a phone camera now. pic.twitter.com/CsLDBUGuqb
I did not do a good job of getting a flat horizon line in this night mode shot, but I wanted to put it up unedited: iPhone XS vs 11 Pro pic.twitter.com/dVgzdXc5dC— Matthew Bolton (@matthewbbolton) September 18, 2019
The camera is one of the most important features in a smartphone, and clearly people are loving the iPhone 11 Pro's triple-camera system.
Don't just take our word for it: the numerous postings on social media prove that buyers are absolutely loving Apple's latest flagship. It'll be exciting to see what iPhone owners can produce once Apple kicks off another Shot On iPhone contest.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.