Apple's iPhone 11 Pro has been released, and fans around the world are excitedly sharing their impressions. Unsurprisingly, the device's triple-camera system has become an early favorite. In particular, it's the ultra wide camera that's earning the most praise.

With a focal length equivalent to 13mm, users are able to capture much more of a scene, whether it be a landscape or interior. The pictures some iPhone 11 Pro owners have shared on social media are nothing less than stunning.