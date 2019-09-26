What you need to know
- iPhone 11 Pro owners continue to share images taken with the ultra wide angle camera.
- The ultra wide angle camera appears to be a huge hit.
- We'll continue to keep an eye on photos people share.
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro has been released, and fans around the world are excitedly sharing their impressions. Unsurprisingly, the device's triple-camera system has become an early favorite. In particular, it's the ultra wide camera that's earning the most praise.
With a focal length equivalent to 13mm, users are able to capture much more of a scene, whether it be a landscape or interior. The pictures some iPhone 11 Pro owners have shared on social media are nothing less than stunning.
1. Wide Camera— Tommy Gee (@tommygeenyc) September 26, 2019
2. Ultra Wide Camera
3. Telephoto Camera
📱🔝💯 #iPhone11Pro #Manhattan #NYC #Apple #iPhone @Apple pic.twitter.com/psTPlBRMEK
The iPhone 11 Pro for golfers:— Brian Stucki (@brianstucki) September 26, 2019
- The ultra-wide is made for fairway and skies.
- The battery is incredible. Played a round with GPS apps running. Full round used 5% of the battery.
- New screen is much more readable in the sun.
- We need that U1 in golf balls for easy finding pic.twitter.com/aXAB56xkz8
The iphone 11 pro max’s camera.— Bammin (@k__amin) September 26, 2019
comes with the new lowlight & ultrawide lens features with enhance smart HDR. the 1st photo is taken with lowlight function, while the others are taken with it’s ultrawide lens.
(sorry gambar cincai sbb semalam rushing, will shoot more real soon) pic.twitter.com/XcokSahOE4
Three views of Halona Cove. #halonacove #halona #eastoahu #rockycoast #coastline #oahu #hawaii #iphone11pro #iphone11promax #ultrawide pic.twitter.com/W9Cv4JovdM— Ryan Ozawa (@hawaii) September 26, 2019
Ultra wide view from the driver seat of a pushback #iphone11pro pic.twitter.com/4EMP90wFkz— Chris (@c_topher94) September 26, 2019
@SalisburyCath on the iPhone 11 ultra wide lens #iphone11 #iphone11pro pic.twitter.com/0vP0WT11NC— Ben Radley (@BenRadley) September 25, 2019
Cuernavaca ☀️ Ultra-Wide en el iPhone 11 Pro Max 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VeheLdkt2J— chroman ⚡️ (@chroman) September 25, 2019
iPhone 11 Pro MAX Ultra Wide camera 😛 pic.twitter.com/O9U2pyUa4X— Valerie💀 (@Valee_Mendez08) September 25, 2019
Yoooo this ultra wide camera on the new Apple iPhone 11 pro is wild. 😳 @Apple pic.twitter.com/eCkET1aFvn— brewcityflakco (@Justintoswag) September 24, 2019
The iPhone 11 Pro hasn't been out a week and already people are in love. Between the ultra wide angle camera and the new Night mode, Apple has really outdone itself in the camera department.
Surely, Apple's Shot On iPhone campaign will be better than it's ever been now that the iPhone 11 Pro is available. I can't wait to see photos taken by the new device show up on billboards across the globe.
