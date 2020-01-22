Plenty of Apple CarPlay users are reporting issues with the iPhone 11 Pro, with reports of music skipping and poor audio quality dating as far back as September of 2019.

The thread on Apple's Communities forum page was picked up by 9to5Mac after one disgruntled user suggested that alerting news outlets to the issue might help it get resolved faster.

An initial post, dated September 27, 2019, said:

I just upgraded from an Iphone X to Iphone 11 Pro. IOS 13.0 and now my Carplay sounds like an old Vinyl record with a scratch. playing music from the Phone skips randomly 5-15 seconds then skips again. I've reset the phone, I've erased the phone and just put 1 album on it, no luck. , updated to 13.1 and no change it still skips. My old Iphone X running 13.1 works perfectly. It's so bad I listen to XM now. and don't use my carplay to listen to music. My vehicle is a 2019 Mini Cooper JCW, I've had the dealership reset the ECU, any other ideas would be wonderful....

The thread now has 132 replies, all from users reporting similar issues. Several of the reported issues seem to involve Mini, made by BMW, or indeed the BMW 1 series. The reports all point to issues with audio quality and playback, including song skipping, as well as problems with making audio calls whilst driving.

A lot of the posts express frustration at the seemingly lacking support from Apple despite this appearing to be quite a prolific issue for some users.

One Twitter user reported that the iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 had resolved the issue, which could be the light at the end of the tunnel for these users!

I drive a mini and in the beta of ios 13.3.1 beta 2 it is finally fixed. No more problems with outages or strange things here. — Mike (@ZH_beveiliger) January 22, 2020

