Apple is reportedly nixing one of the most anticipated features of the iPhone 11: bilateral wireless charging.

The feature was supposed to let iPhone users charge their AirPods (or any other Qi-enabled device) using just their phone, but Apple is holding off on the feature as it has run into problems. Reliable Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo first broke the news yesterday saying "the charging efficiency may not meet Apple's requirements," though he still left the door slightly open.

However, now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reaffirmed the report.