What you need to know
- The latest foldable iPhone concept is the best yet.
- It includes an external display like the Motorola RAZR.
- Apple, are you watching?
Apple hasn't joined the foldable craze yet, nor have most Android OEMs. Samsung and Motorola have to differing degrees of success, but this iPhone foldable is lit. Say hello to iPhone 12 Flip.
Taking cues from Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR, this thing is exactly what I'd want out of a foldable iPhone. Opened up we get a full-screen iPhone like any other. Except this one folds in the middle, making it hyper pocketable and a treat for those who don't want a slab of glass in their pocket.
Oh, and you can use the iPhone 12 Flip's external screen when it's closed, too. Check it out.
This concept comes from ConceptsiPhone, a YouTube channel that we've highlighted many times before. They've gone for a front-facing camera inside the display to allow for a bezel and notch-free look and it's an approach pioneered by Android OEMs. I'm still not sold on it, but I'm sure I'd get used to it if the notch is any indication.
Unfortunately, this is only a concept at this point and while Apple is surely prototyping foldable iPhones there's no indication one is coming any time soon. Still, we can dream, can't we?
Here are all the game events to check out in place of E3 this year
E3 2020 isn't happening but plenty of other events are taking place, showing new games, next-generation tech and more. Here are all the game events to check out in place of E3 this year.
AirPods have dominated television in the quarantine era
It doesn't matter what you watch on television right now, the stay-at-home broadcasters have one very clear brand for sounding great on TV.
SteelSeries launches new Nimbus+ wireless controller for Apple devices
SteelSeries has today announced a brand new Nimbus+ gaming controller for all your favorite Apple devices.
These are the best smart lights for gaming
Smart lights aren't just for the living room. They can also be used to amp up your gaming setup, whether you want to make your desk flashier or lights that react to the game you're playing. Here are some of our favorite options.