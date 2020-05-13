Apple hasn't joined the foldable craze yet, nor have most Android OEMs. Samsung and Motorola have to differing degrees of success, but this iPhone foldable is lit. Say hello to iPhone 12 Flip.

Taking cues from Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR, this thing is exactly what I'd want out of a foldable iPhone. Opened up we get a full-screen iPhone like any other. Except this one folds in the middle, making it hyper pocketable and a treat for those who don't want a slab of glass in their pocket.

Oh, and you can use the iPhone 12 Flip's external screen when it's closed, too. Check it out.