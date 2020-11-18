iPhone 12 MagSafe Duo Charger doesn't support 15W charging

What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed that its MagSafe Duo charger doesn't support 15W charging.
- The charger is only good for a maximum of 14W, but you'll need a 27-watt adapter to achieve that power.
Apple has confirmed that its upcoming MagSafe Duo charger will not support 15W charging, and that to get the maximum of 14W, you'll need to buy a 27-watt charger.
From Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:
Wow, Apple has just updated the MagSafe Duo page. The $129 charger only gets you 11 watts for charging with a 20-watt brick, or 14 watts with a 27-watt brick. That compares to the 15 watts you get with the solo MagSafe charger.
As Gurman notes, the product page now specifies the following:
The MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.
Recommended:
-20W USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately) for faster wireless charging up to 11W -27W or higher USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately) for faster wireless charging up to 14W
Gurman, and plenty of other customers, have expressed dismay at the revelation for a number of reasons. Firstly, this means the MagSafe Duo isn't as powerful as the regular MagSafe charger. Whilst 14W is obviously a fairly minimal difference compared to 15W, as Apple specifies, you'll need a charger of at least 27 watts to achieve this power. Apple's 20W charger is only good up to 11 watts. As Gurman notes, the problem is that Apple doesn't sell a 27-watt charger, so the only solution available directly from the company is a 30-watt model that costs 50$, making the MagSafe Duo $180 if you want to get the most out of it.
As with the standard MagSafe charger, the MagSafe Duo does not include an adapter in the box.
Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers
In a huge win for App Store developers, Apple says it is going to reduce App Store commission to 15 percent for any developer who earns less than $1 million a year, a move it says will benefit the 'vast majority' of developers.
Moment's RTRO app gains a gorgeous 'Instant Film' photo feature
The updated RTRO app now lets people create gorgeous "Instant Film" photos on top of the already great video work it does.
World of Warcraft already supports Apple silicon and M1 Macs
World of Warcraft is already optimized to work on Apple's latest M1-powered Macs on day one.
Make the most of MagSafe features with these cool accessories
The iPhone 12 is the first iPhone with built-in MagSafe magnets. Make the most of this awesome feature with the best MagSafe accessories to improve convenience and functionality.