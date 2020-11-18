iPhone 12 MagSafe Duo Charger doesn't support 15W charging

Apple has confirmed that its upcoming MagSafe Duo charger will not support 15W charging, and that to get the maximum of 14W, you'll need to buy a 27-watt charger.

From Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:

Wow, Apple has just updated the MagSafe Duo page. The $129 charger only gets you 11 watts for charging with a 20-watt brick, or 14 watts with a 27-watt brick. That compares to the 15 watts you get with the solo MagSafe charger.

Wow, Apple has just updated the MagSafe Duo page. The $129 charger only gets you 11 watts for charging with a 20 watt brick, or 14 watts with a 27 watt brick. That compares to 15 watts you get with the solo MagSafe charger. pic.twitter.com/Z9iWM4PGpU — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 18, 2020

As Gurman notes, the product page now specifies the following:

The MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go. Recommended: -20W USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately) for faster wireless charging up to 11W -27W or higher USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately) for faster wireless charging up to 14W

Gurman, and plenty of other customers, have expressed dismay at the revelation for a number of reasons. Firstly, this means the MagSafe Duo isn't as powerful as the regular MagSafe charger. Whilst 14W is obviously a fairly minimal difference compared to 15W, as Apple specifies, you'll need a charger of at least 27 watts to achieve this power. Apple's 20W charger is only good up to 11 watts. As Gurman notes, the problem is that Apple doesn't sell a 27-watt charger, so the only solution available directly from the company is a 30-watt model that costs 50$, making the MagSafe Duo $180 if you want to get the most out of it.

As with the standard MagSafe charger, the MagSafe Duo does not include an adapter in the box.