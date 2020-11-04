Black Friday deals from $10: Save big on Echo, Fire TV, and more at Amazon right now

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews to hit on Monday, November 9

We might get the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews faster than we thought.
Joe Wituschek

Iphone 12 MiniSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews will go live on Monday, November 9.
  • Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple does not want the phones to interfere with its Apple Silicon event.
  • The phones are already in the hands of reviewers, says Gurman.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, reviews for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go live on Monday, November 9. Gurman says that both phones are already in the hands of those who have been selected by Apple to review the phones early.

Gurman goes on to say that the embargo for reviews will lift on Monday so that the new iPhones do not interfere with Tuesday's "One More Thing" event, where Apple is expected to unveil its Apple Silicon processors and the first MacBook Air and MacBook Pro featuring the new chips.

"In addition to the HomePod mini, Apple's picked reviewers have received the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max. iPhone reviews will hit on Monday, after pre-orders open this Friday, so not to conflict with the MacBook Pro/Air Apple Silicon event on Tuesday."

Customers will be able to preorder the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max on Friday, November 6. The HomePod mini will also be available to preorder on that day. Having the reviews go live on Monday is a different plan than Apple had for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which had reviews go live on Wednesday after preorders began.

It appears that Apple really wants to put it's transition from Intel to Apple Silicon front and center, even getting its new iPhone reviews out of the way to put all the weight on its "One More Thing" event that is set to kick off on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 AM PST.

Joe Wituschek

