New reports from Digitimes state that Apple has slowed down orders for the iPhone 12 mini due to the negative impact of the pandemic on sales. The iPhone 12 Pro on the other hand, seems to be doing quite well.

From Digitimes:

Pegatron has seen a slowdown in orders for the iPhone 12 mini as sales of the model in the US and Europe are affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry sources.

The second such report this week, it has previously been noted that Apple has reallocated production of the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 12 Pro line because Apple still can't keep up with the demand for the 12 Pro. From a previous report:

Mike Levin, CIRP Partner and cofounder, says that the iPhone 12 mini only accounted for 6% of sales and "likely disappointed Apple." "The new iPhone mini likely disappointed Apple with only 6% of sales in the period ... It has most of the same features as the other iPhone 12 models, in a smaller form factor for $699. Its share was just above that of iPhone XR, launched in 2018 and now priced at $499, the one-year old iPhone 11, now selling for $599, and the 2nd generation iPhone SE, launched in April 2020 at $399. It seems that its higher price point compared to those three models limited the iPhone 12 mini appeal."

Digitimes further notes:

Weaker-than-expected sales for the iPhone 12 mini in the US and Europe reportedly has prompted Apple to have its manufacturing partner, Pegatron, reduce production for the smartphone model. Competition in the handset remains as intense as ever, and processor vendors are keen to secure orders from smartphone vendors on the one hand, and capacity support from the upstream, particularly from the semiconductor sector.

By contrast, Digitimes reports separately that iPhone 12 Pro demand seems to be on the up, and supplier Foxconn has obtained more iPhone 12 Pro orders:

Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) is expected to see extra momentum in the first quarter of 2021 thanks to Apple increasing orders for the iPhone 12 Pro series, according to some market observers.

The news reflects previous reports about the reallocation of iPhone 12 supply.

A CIRP report this week noted that Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max accounted for 17% of all iPhone sales in Q1 and that the iPhone 12 as a whole accounted for 56% of iPhone sales, pushing average prices to a 10-year high.