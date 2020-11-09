What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 12 mini comes to market later this week.
- The first reviews have just gone live.
- It's looking good, but battery life might be a concern.
Apple's iPhone 12 mini is the iPhone tons of people have been waiting for and some people have been using one for about a week. Those people are reviewers – and they've begun sharing their thoughts across the internet.
With iPhone 12 mini being so small video reviews are where it's at. I think you really need to see this thing alongside other objects to get a feel of just how small it is. And there are plenty of videos to take in.
The overall theme is that iPhone 12 mini is a winner, but that small form factor could potentially be an issue for anyone who needs their iPhone to last a long time on a single charge of its battery.
A selection of the best reviews you can watch includes:
Rene Ritchie
MKBHD
The Verge
Peter McKinnon
Dave Lee
So what do you think? Do you have an iPhone 12 mini on pre-order and do these reviews change your mind about it? Sound off and let me know in the comments!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TechCrunch on Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger: 'expensive and underwhelming'
Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger isn't shipping yet but initial reviews don't sound great.
iPhone assembler Pegatron's labor violations put it in Apple's bad books
Pegatron is one of Apple's biggest iPhone partners but it won't be getting any new business after it was found to be working students against local guidelines.
Brace yourselves folks, this is going to be an exciting week!
Last week has dragged on for what seems like an eternity, but this week should be quite the opposite. Let's talk about the upcoming Apple event, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max!
Keep your iPhone 12 mini pristine with a great case
The iPhone 12 mini fits more easily in your hand, but that doesn't mean drops can't happen. Just in case, we've rounded up some of the best iPhone cases for your iPhone 12 mini.