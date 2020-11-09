Apple's iPhone 12 mini is the iPhone tons of people have been waiting for and some people have been using one for about a week. Those people are reviewers – and they've begun sharing their thoughts across the internet.

With iPhone 12 mini being so small video reviews are where it's at. I think you really need to see this thing alongside other objects to get a feel of just how small it is. And there are plenty of videos to take in.

The overall theme is that iPhone 12 mini is a winner, but that small form factor could potentially be an issue for anyone who needs their iPhone to last a long time on a single charge of its battery.

A selection of the best reviews you can watch includes:

Rene Ritchie