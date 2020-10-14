As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is packing its new iPhone 12 models with different levels of RAM depending on the phone you choose. It will be the first time, however, that an iPhone features 6GB of RAM.

In the latest Xcode 12.1 beta release, there are files that list the iPhone 12 models by the amount of RAM they feature. According to the Xcode 12.1 beta, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature 4GB of RAM, which is the same as the iPhone 11 models from last year.

On the flip side, Xcode indicates that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max both feature 6GB of RAM. This is up from the 4GB of RAM that Apple used in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These statistics were first reported by the account @Hiraku on Twitter.

According to the early Geekbench results, the iPhone 12 Pro scored 1590 in Geekbench single-core testing and a 3120 in multi-core testing. For comparison's sake, the iPhone 11 Pro scores around 1300 in single-core testing and in 3300 in multi-core testing. This shows a drop in multi-core performance with the iPhone 12 Pro compared to the iPhone 11 Pro, but again, we would be skeptical of these numbers until additional testing can be performed.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will both be available for preorder starting at 5:00 AM Pacific Time on Friday, October 16. Preorders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max won't be until November 6.