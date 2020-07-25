It's been a busy week in the world of Apple, with plenty of rumors and leaks about the upcoming iPhone 12, other new products like Apple's AirPods, and more. Even though an upcoming antitrust hearing with Tim Cook has been postponed, antitrust and Apple's App Store policies continue to draw criticism, with both Microsoft and Epic games weighing in on the topic.

iPhone 12

We heard a good bit about the iPhone 12 this week, including the strange rumor suggesting Apple would support both sub 6Ghz and mmWave 5G this year, but not next year. We also got a sneak peek at what could well be the iPhone 12's new braided Lightning cable. There were also further reports that the iPhone 12 might not launch until November this year.

Competition

Heavyweights from both Apple and Epic Games weighed in on Apple's App Store rules this week, suggesting they stifle competition and are unfair.

Trouble with the law

An investigation has been launched into Apple over allegations of deceptive trade practices in multiple states. A similar investigation was also launched in Apple and Amazon in Italy.

New shores

For the first time ever, Apple's flagship iPhone is being made outside of China, and is now being manufactured in India and sold inside the country. There are even suggestions Apple may start exporting the iPhone 11 from India too.

Forced labor?

Apple says it found no evidence of forced Uighur Muslim labor in its supply chain when the issue was raised earlier this year.

New AirPods

It sounds like we'll have to wait until next year for any new AirPods from Apple, as rumors now suggest both the new AirPods and AirPods Pro are coming in 2021.

Periscope

A rumor says that Apple is gearing up to include a new periscope lens in future models of the iPhone amidst a shakeup of its camera suppliers.

Going green

Finally, Apple released its new 2020 environmental report this week, along with a commitment to going carbon neutral across its entire operation by 2030.

