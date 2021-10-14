TSMC, supplier of the chips for all of Apple's best iPhones including iPhone 13, has today announced plans to build a new plant in Japan.

Nikkei Asia reports:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker, on Thursday announced it plans to build its first-ever chip plant in Japan, answering Tokyo's call to strengthen the local semiconductor supply chain to cope with an unprecedented global crunch in key components.

CEO C.C. Wei reportedly told TSMC's investors the company has approval from its customers (presumably including Apple) and the Japanese government to proceed. The plant's focus will be on larger 22nm and 28nm speciality technology used for image sensors and microcontrollers.

TSMC also reported that its net profit for the September quarter was up nearly 14% as orders start to flow for the iPhone 13.

Apple's latest iPhone boasts a new A15 Bionic chip produced by TSMC, as well as a new 120Hz ProMotion display in the Pro models. Other improvements include a smaller notch and camera upgrades across the board.

TSMC's leap into Japan is in part an answer to the country's call to onshore more silicon production to try and combat a global shortage.

A new Digitimes report today says that chip delivery times in China have reached nearly 22 weeks.