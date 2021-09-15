With the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple has stopped selling the 256GB iPhone SE.

As noted by iPhone Ticker

Apple offers the iPhone SE only with 64 GB or 128 GB of storage space. The 256 GB variant, which was previously available as a third option, is no longer available.

That means that you can now only buy the iPhone SE in either 64GB or 128GB. If you want to spend any more than that you'll be looking at the iPhone 11 in Apple's lineup of best iPhones.

Apple has also retained the iPhone 12, but has ditched the iPhone 12 Pro. Like last year the iPhone 13 offers four phones in three different sizes. The new iPhone 13 offers a new A15 Bionic chip, improved Super Retina XDR display, double the base storage, and more. The iPhone 13 Pro offers all of this as well as even better cameras and a 120Hz ProMotion display. From Apple:

Apple today introduced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a smartphone. Redesigned inside and out, both models introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive. The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic, more powerful than the leading competition.

Apple also unviled a new iPad mini 6, iPad, and Apple Watch Series 7 at its California Streaming event on Tuesday.