Go dark The Graphite iPhone 13 Pro is an excellent choice that works well with a range of cases. Understated yet commanding, Graphite is elegant and the little black dress of iPhones. It goes with everything but doesn't distract from your personal style. If you're the kind of person that tends to shy away from flashy fashion but wants your iPhone to show off your power moves, the Graphite model will match your suit and your workout wear perfectly.

Pure and bright Silver, like Graphite, is a classic color. The white backside looks like white satin gloves. If you ever thought white was boring, this beauty will change your mind. It's rich like vanilla ice cream and clean-looking like an Apple Store. It's an Apple design through and through. It's got a little bit more of a "wow factor" than the Graphite model, so if you like to turn heads but don't like to show off, Silver is more your speed. It balances the line between classic and eye-catching. It also looks especially good with some of the more fashionable iPhone 13 Pro cases set to join the market.

Sophistication Gold is definitely the flashiest color of this group. It's definitely a show-off—that gorgeous yellow glint sparkling at you from afar. If you feel like a queen, this is a queen's iPhone. It's not wild, though. It's more akin to a thin gold necklace or a small pair of diamond earrings. There is just enough flash to make people look, but not so much that your friends start questioning your choices. If you want to be noticed but like to do so in a subtle way ("Oh, me? You noticed my gold iPhone? Why thank you."), the Gold iPhone hits the sweet spot without being over-the-top.

