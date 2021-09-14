Apple has introduced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max for 2021-22. Like in previous years, the professional models come in Graphite, Silver, and Gold. New this year is an all-new Sierra Blue model. Here's a brief look at each available handset. Happy shopping!
Apple has replaced the Pacific Blue found on the iPhone 12 Pro series with the iPhone 13 Pro's Sierra Blue for this year's Pro lineup. Much lighter than its predecessor, the color still aims to please. At least, in the beginning, this will be the most popular iPhone 13 Pro on the market.
Iconic is a word to describe the Apple iPhone. Add the equally epitomic Graphite hue, and you have a timeless beauty in your hands. Get the Graphite iPhone 13 Pro if you expect traditional elegance done right.
Nearly as iconic as Graphite, Silver has been a popular iPhone color choice for many years. On the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro series, the silver stands out and goes with anything. Wrap it with an unusual case when you want it to stand out.
The Gold iPhone 13 Pro is another elegant choice. This year's gold finish is similar to the one found on last year's model. As usual, it's a winner as it conveys pure sophistication.
New lineup, new color
It's not very often when Apple offers a new finish for its top-tier iPhones. For years, we've been living with three colors — Silver, Gold, and some dark black variation. This year, we got lucky with Apple's introduction of the Sierra Blue model for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Slightly different than the Blue found on the iPhone 13 that also debuted, this model should look great no matter what you're doing.
Go dark
The Graphite iPhone 13 Pro is an excellent choice that works well with a range of cases. Understated yet commanding, Graphite is elegant and the little black dress of iPhones. It goes with everything but doesn't distract from your personal style. If you're the kind of person that tends to shy away from flashy fashion but wants your iPhone to show off your power moves, the Graphite model will match your suit and your workout wear perfectly.
Pure and bright
Silver, like Graphite, is a classic color. The white backside looks like white satin gloves. If you ever thought white was boring, this beauty will change your mind. It's rich like vanilla ice cream and clean-looking like an Apple Store. It's an Apple design through and through. It's got a little bit more of a "wow factor" than the Graphite model, so if you like to turn heads but don't like to show off, Silver is more your speed. It balances the line between classic and eye-catching. It also looks especially good with some of the more fashionable iPhone 13 Pro cases set to join the market.
Sophistication
Gold is definitely the flashiest color of this group. It's definitely a show-off—that gorgeous yellow glint sparkling at you from afar. If you feel like a queen, this is a queen's iPhone. It's not wild, though. It's more akin to a thin gold necklace or a small pair of diamond earrings. There is just enough flash to make people look, but not so much that your friends start questioning your choices. If you want to be noticed but like to do so in a subtle way ("Oh, me? You noticed my gold iPhone? Why thank you."), the Gold iPhone hits the sweet spot without being over-the-top.
What's your iPhone 13 Pro color?
Each iPhone 14 Pro on this list is the same on the inside. And yet, choosing the perfect color is an essential part of the buying process.
The Graphite iPhone 13 Pro is probably the one to pick for most folks. Like Black and Space Gray iPhones before it, the Graphite iPhone 13 Pro is smooth and iconic. However, if you're looking for something brand new and different, nothing beats the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro. It's nearly as dark as the graphite version, but this one is the head-turning model of the year.
Looking for something more ordinary? If the color isn't important to you or you dislike the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro's newness, consider the Silver iPhone Pro or Gold iPhone Pro. Both finishes are gorgeous and ready for close-ups!
Whatever color you decide, happy shopping and enjoy your new iPhone!
