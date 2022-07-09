At least one analyst believes that Apple's iPhone 14 could be a staggering $100 more expensive than its predecessor.

A report from The Sun cites Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who believes Apple's next best iPhone, the iPhone 14, could be $100 more expensive than iPhone 13:

We spoke to tech industry expert Dan Ives, who warned of a big price hike. "We believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14," Dan, of Wedbush Securities, told The Sun.

Ives told The Sun that prices "have been increasing across the whole supply chain" and that Apple "needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release." Another inside, Ben Wood, said a price rise is possible but not guaranteed, stating Apple had some "tough decisions to make." He also noted that global exchange rates are a factor. Indeed, Apple has already recently increased the price of its iPhone and some iPads in Japan by more than 20% to cope with global economic pressures. Wood did provide some hope though, stating that Apple might decide it may be counterproductive to raise costs with cost of living headwinds affecting consumers and possibly hurting sales.

Currently, Apple sells the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. the cheapest model which is $699 for the iPhone 13 mini. However, Apple is expected to get rid of the iPhone 'mini' in favor of a new Max model. That would make the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 the entry-level model in the lineup. Currently, this is $799, but Ives' price increase prediction means the cheapest iPhone 14 might be an eye-watering $899.

A similar increase in the Pro would mean a minimum price of $1,099, or $1,199 for the Pro Max.

Other upgrades expected to come to iPhone 14 Pro include a 48MP camera and an always-on display. With money tighter than ever for many, it may be that people choose not to upgrade this year. If you are in need of a new iPhone, these Prime Day iPhone deals might be a much better option.