It'll be Amazon Prime Day 2022 soon, which means we'll see some epic Prime Day iPhone deals. The two-day sale should see the whole iPhone range, from the newest iPhone 13 Pro Max to the iPhone 12 mini - there possibly isn't a better time to buy an iPhone!
The iPhone is perhaps Apple's best-known product - building on the success of the iPod, the iPhone kickstarted Apple's ecosystem. The ever-premium feeling smartphone is now its 12th generation and is available in a range of prices, colors, and finishes. Prime Day is not quite with us yet, but keep reading to find out more about what kind of Prime Day iPhone deals you can expect!
When is Prime Day 2022?
Prime Day has been given a date! It'll be over July 12 - July 13. We're not sure what kind of deals there will be quite yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated over the coming weeks.
Will I need a Prime subscription for Prime Day deals?
The clue is in the name of the sale - you are going to need a Prime subscription to take part in the Prime Day sales. No worries if you're not subscribed yet - you can grab a thirty-day free trial that gives you access to all the Prime benefits as well as the Prime Day deals.
Best Prime Day iPhone Deals
From the budget iPhone SE to the monster iPhone 13 Pro Max, there's an iPhone for everyone. Many of these models will see a reduction on Prime Day, and we'll keep you updated as those prices drop! Here are today's best iPhone deals:
iPhone SE (2020)
The iPhone SE is available right now for $399 on Amazon in all of its colors, as well as in its increased storage sizes with the usual price increases. First launched in 2020, the 4.7-inch smartphone is available in white, black, and (PRODUCT)RED. You'll have to buy it with a Cricket carrier plan, but when you do you'll get $100 credit back over the course of 24 months, limited to one iPhone and plan per account, so choose wisely!
iPhone 13 mini
Equipped with the latest A15 Bionic chip powering a 5.4-inch edge-to-edge OLED screen, the iPhone 13 Mini brings some impressive features to a smaller device. Available in six different color options, and three different storage choices from 128GB to 512GB. Like the SE, you can get $100 credit back over your contract with Cricket.
iPhone 13
Apple's latest mid-range handset (which still feels weird to say after the release of the first 'Pro' model iPhone), the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge display and is powered by the same A15 Bionic as its little sibling. As with most of the range, you can get up to $100 back in credit.
iPhone 13 Pro
While only a little bigger than the iPhone 13, the Pro packs in some extra goodies under the hood. There's a LiDAR scanner, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and extra battery life. Also available with a massive 1TB storage, quadrupling the previous max storage option. Like the SE, this comes with a $100 Amazon credit over the contract.
iPhone 13 Pro Max
While only a little bigger than the iPhone 13, the Pro packs in some extra goodies under the hood. There's a LiDAR scanner, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and extra battery life. Also available with a massive 2TB storage, quadrupling the previous max storage option. Like the SE, this comes with a $100 Amazon credit over the contract.
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 mini is Apple's new small flagship device. With its 5.4-inch display and A14 Bionic chip, it's a great choice for those wanting the newest hardware in the most compact form factor. You can get $100 back in Amazon credit, too.
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 is Apple's current "phone for everyone" and comes in a bunch of gorgeous colors to suit your style. It's got a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, A14 Bionic chip, and ultra-wide camera. There's a $100 Amazon credit up for grabs here, and prices start at just $774 for the 64GB version unlocked.
iPhone 12 Pro
It may not be this year's latest option, but Amazon still stocks Apple's previous iPhone 12 Pro models. Their screens are still brilliant, their processors strong and cameras huge - you just won't get quite the bragging rights of the newer phones. You'll still get that $100 cashback over the contract too.
iPhone XR
The iPhone XR is hugely popular and comes with some of the best features for a lower price. It makes a great phone for kids. You'll also get up to $75 back in Amazon credit with this deal, but move fast as some colors are already out of stock!
iPhone 11
Though it's no longer the newest model, the iPhone 11 is still a great phone at the right price for most people and comes in an array of great colors. Your hardest choice might be picking that color! Get up to $75.00 Amazon credit over 24 months, too.
iPhone 11 Pro
If you want a flagship device but don't want to shell out on the newest iPhone 13 Pro, Amazon still sells the iPhone 11 Pro line from a couple of years ago which gets you a triple camera system, speedy internals, and gorgeous design. Plus, you'll get up to $75 back in Amazon credit over two years.
Which Prime Day iPhone deal is right for me?
Before the days of the Pro, the Pro Max, the Mini, and the SE, there was but one option per year of what iPhone you could buy. You could pick how much storage it had and the color, but beyond that, there wasn't much to choose from. Now, things are a little different. There's the iPhone 13 lineup available alongside some of Apple's slightly older models, going all the way back to 2018's iPhone XR.
When it comes to getting the best Prime Day iPhone deal, you of course want to consider the price you're paying versus the recommended retail price and the age of the device. The iPhone XR, for example, is a fantastic cheap option, but you might want to consider stepping up to the previous generation iPhone 12 for a little extra and make sure you're future-proofed.
The cheapest in the past has been on the SE, which for the price, is an excellent introduction to the iPhone. It's got a 4.7-inch display, 64GB of internal storage, and a 12-megapixel camera. For those who want the Apple experience but don't want to pay through the nose for a top-spec model.
If you want a larger screen and more premium features, you'll find the iPhone 12 and 13 series has everything you need - an edge-to-edge display, Face-ID, and a multi-camera setup to name but a few of the features. The most recent iPhone 13 starts at $829 full price, with a 6.1-inch screen and dual cameras on the back. If you want something even more pocket friendly, the iPhone 13 Mini offers all the same features in a small package, with a 5.4-inch screen. Don't look away from the older iPhones either - you could save some money by going for the iPhone 12 family instead, and still find yourself with an excellent piece of iPhone hardware.
Absolutely need the biggest and best screen, or the most impressive camera? Then you'll be looking at the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro max, Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone. You'll get all the bells and whistles - up to 2TB of storage, the monster camera module that sits very proud of the chassis, and a couple of extra storage options. It also starts at $999 for the 6.1-inch base model, and the 6.7-inch Max starts at $1099. You'll pay a bit more, but you'll get the best of the best that Apple has to offer.
Why should I buy a Prime Day iPhone deal?
Apple products tend not to see very many direct discounts, and basically no discounts at all if you buy direct via Apple.
However, iPhone models are slightly different in that we see some savings on them throughout the year at carriers and third-party retailers with even bigger deals popping up around major shopping seasons. That makes Prime Day the perfect opportunity to save on an iPhone via Amazon.
For the holidays or big sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, iPhone models tend to see the best savings of the year. Amazon Prime Day is no different with some excellent Prime Day iPhone deals expected. We've also added some more great iPhone deals below at Amazon and elsewhere.
The amount of other Prime Day deals is huge, and it can be overwhelming trying to keep up with it all. For more information about what kind of other deals to expect, have a look at our Prime Day iPad deals page, Prime Day Apple Watch deals page, Prime Day MacBook deals, and Prime Day AirPods deals page.
