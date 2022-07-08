A new set of iPhone 14 cases leaked on Weibo appear to confirm a multitude of previous leaks and rumors about the device and its lineup.

First shared by DuanRui on Twitter, a post on Weibo from 老爆科技 depicts four iPhone 14 shell cases with the caption "iPhone 14 series, look at the shell to feel it." (translated)

It isn't possible to verify if these are accurate iPhone 14 case models, however, they line up perfectly with everything we've been hearing about the device so far.

First of all the images show very little design change, with the same squared design of Apple's current best iPhone and the iPhone 13 sticking around. It does highlight that the 'Pro' iPhone camera bump will be quite a bit larger than in previous years but the overall design language is expected to remain the same.

This image also depicts a big change in the lineup we've been told to expect, namely that the iPhone 'mini' is going in favor of another 'Max' iPhone. There have been murmurings that this will be called iPhone 14 'Plus' not Max, and this image also uses this label, however this likely reflects those existing rumors and probably shouldn't be taken as further confirmation of those rumors. The jury is definitely still out on the name of the 6.7-inch 'regular' iPhone 14. Max makes more sense to keep uniformity in the lineup, however, Plus would make it easier to differentiate the two for customers and would harken back to popular older Plus models.

If rumors are true the iPhone 14 will debut in September so we don't have long to wait to find out exactly which rumors are true and which aren't. Safe to say, as per this leak and a swathe of others, we can definitely expect a modest design change, with the biggest overall difference being the new 6.7-inch model.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be a much bigger upgrade overall with a new A16 processor, always-on display, and a new hole punch notch.

If you aren't interested in the iPhone 14, picking up a new iPhone over the summer with these Prime Day iPhone deals could be a great shout.