Apple's largest iPhone supplier is getting ready for the new iPhone 14 with more bonuses for workers, having kicked off its campaign earlier this year.

SCMP reports:

The world's largest iPhone factory, operated by Foxconn Technology Group at its vast production complex in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, has started a new recruitment campaign that offers generous cash rewards to workers, ahead of the expected refresh of Apple's flagship product in the second half of this year.

New trainees and assembly line workers are getting an increased bonus of $1,345 if they stay on the job for more than four months. The world's largest iPhone factory is also increasing sign-ups for returning workers with an even larger bonus.

The recruitment drive is now a standard part of the news cycle ahead of the next best iPhone being unveiled each year, however, last year bonuses were actually higher for new recruits in June, and the retention period was shorted, just 90 days instead of four months.

As we reported earlier this year, Foxconn actually started its annual recruitment drive a bit earlier this year. In May, Foxconn increased its payouts for bonuses by some 30%. That report stated that Apple has asked Foxconn to start its drive early in order to avoid disruption and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to contain it. Several iPhone production locations have been impacted by lockdown measures in Shanghai and Kunshan.

Apple's iPhone 14 will likely not include a 'mini' iPhone, and will instead feature a new 'Max' version of the regular iPhone with limited upgrades. The 'Pro' version is expected to feature a new A16 processor, always-on display, and an end to the notch which will be replaced by a new hole-punch front-facing camera that is also expected to get an upgrade. If you're not interested in iPhone 14, then these Prime Day iPhone deals will be a great option over the summer.