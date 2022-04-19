A new report says that Apple is likely planning a major FaceTime upgrade to all four of its new iPhone 14 models later this year.

Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is "likely" planning to upgrade the front-facing camera on the iPhone 14 with improvements to autofocus and a new f/1.9 aperture. That would mark a distinct improvement over the f/2.2 that Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 13, offers on its 12MP TrueDepth camera.

As Kuo notes, this would likely make for better shallow depth-of-field effects, improving the quality of selfies and portrait mode photos taken with the front camera, as well as enhancing the focus effect for FaceTime and video calls, and even live-streaming.

Earlier this week dummy iPhone 14 case schematics appeared to reiterate the rumor that Apple plans to drop the 'mini' iPhone from its flagship lineup, replacing it instead with a new 'Max' variant of its regular iPhone.

Other rumors point to the possibility of a new 48MP camera on the rear of the device, as well as an improved A-series chip for the Pro iPhone model only. Despite numerous reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Jon Prosser indicating a redesign was coming to iPhone, leaked schematics and CAD files all point to a design virtually identical to the iPhone 13. The only major change expected is the end of the notch on the Pro models in favor of a hole-punch camera, now likely to include Kuo's aforementioned upgrades.