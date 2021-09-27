What you need to know
- A new iPhone 15 Pro concept imagines what we could be buying in 2023, and it's stunning.
- Created by 4RMD, the concept imagines an iPhone with a retractable screen and camera situation.
OK, bear with me here. I know iPhone 13 is just days old and iPhone 14 is a year away. But what about iPhone 15 Pro? That sounds pretty cool, right? Turns out it looks pretty cool as well — check out this new iPhone 15 Pro concept courtesy of 4RMD.
Borrowing heavily from the iPhone 13 that you might be reading this on, this iPhone 15 Pro concept imagines not only a hole-punch camera as is rumored for iPhone 14 but also a strange secondary screen arrangement that also doubles as the camera system.
I know, right! Check it out!
Let's take a look at the specs involved here. That new display apparently runs at 240Hz, because of course it does. In-display Touch ID is included as is an always-on display component. That hole-punch hides a 40-megapixel camera, by the way.
Around the back is where it gets really interesting, though. Beyond interesting, actually.
Switch between Cameras & Secondary-Display with just a tap, thanks to it's Industry-first technology and an innovative mechanism (Camera panels moves inside, and a secondary screen moves up to it's place). Get most of the features even when your phone is face down with the second screen (Always-On Display, Notifications, Battery status, Control Music, Answer calls and more..).
The old man in me is already worried about that switching mechanism failing, but let's skip that for a minute. How cool would a secondary display be?
Admittedly, we only just got the best iPhone ever and looking ahead two years might be a bit much. It's also extremely unlikely that even some of what this concept shows will be part of iPhone 15 Pro. But it doesn't hurt to dream, does it?
Now, I wonder which of those colors I'd go for ...
