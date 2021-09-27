Borrowing heavily from the iPhone 13 that you might be reading this on, this iPhone 15 Pro concept imagines not only a hole-punch camera as is rumored for iPhone 14 but also a strange secondary screen arrangement that also doubles as the camera system.

OK, bear with me here. I know iPhone 13 is just days old and iPhone 14 is a year away. But what about iPhone 15 Pro? That sounds pretty cool, right? Turns out it looks pretty cool as well — check out this new iPhone 15 Pro concept courtesy of 4RMD.

Let's take a look at the specs involved here. That new display apparently runs at 240Hz, because of course it does. In-display Touch ID is included as is an always-on display component. That hole-punch hides a 40-megapixel camera, by the way.

Around the back is where it gets really interesting, though. Beyond interesting, actually.

Switch between Cameras & Secondary-Display with just a tap, thanks to it's Industry-first technology and an innovative mechanism (Camera panels moves inside, and a secondary screen moves up to it's place). Get most of the features even when your phone is face down with the second screen (Always-On Display, Notifications, Battery status, Control Music, Answer calls and more..).

The old man in me is already worried about that switching mechanism failing, but let's skip that for a minute. How cool would a secondary display be?

Admittedly, we only just got the best iPhone ever and looking ahead two years might be a bit much. It's also extremely unlikely that even some of what this concept shows will be part of iPhone 15 Pro. But it doesn't hurt to dream, does it?

Now, I wonder which of those colors I'd go for ...